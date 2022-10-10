Read full article on original website
‘The Same Storm’ Review: A Starry Assembly Sheds Warm Light on the Pandemic’s Darkest Moments
In “The Same Storm,” it’s a welcome surprise to see Elaine May appear as one of the faces in writer-director Peter Hedges’ impressively diverse and starry ensemble, who take turns contributing scenes about the challenges of life during lockdown. May portrays spiky Ruth Lipsman Berg, who hops on a teleconference with a new doctor and her home health aide. Daphne Rubin-Vega is Lupe, her concerned caregiver. Raza Jaffrey is the gentle but quite-clear physician trying to ascertain if Ruth has contracted the coronavirus. Ruth was in the scene right before this one — talking with her daughter, a webcam girl —...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Match In All-Black Ensembles For Fashion Show As Rumors Of Marital Woes Rage On
Though they may be at odds behind closed doors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked like the perfect pair at Ralph Lauren's show in Southern California.The power couple stepped out in style on Thursday, October 13, matching in all-black ensembles to celebrate the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections.The vocalist, 53, stunned in a sleek pinstripe dress, completing her look with a black fedora and matching clutch. The standout pieces from her look were her bold necklaces that perfectly fell on her chest. JENNIFER LOPEZ HASN'T 'COMPLETELY FORGIVEN' BEN AFFLECK FOR PAST BAD BOY BEHAVIOR, SPILLS SOURCELopez's...
Angela Lansbury, beloved star of ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, who enjoyed an eclectic, award-winning movie and stage career in addition becoming America’s favorite TV sleuth in “Murder, She Wrote,” has died, according to a statement from her family provided to NBC, whose parent company produced the long-running series. She was 96. “The children of...
Kanye West’s episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted scrapped due to hate speech
Kanye West’s episode of ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ has been scrapped after he decided to “reiterate more hate speech” in his interview. The 45-year-old rapper – who has recently been blocked from social media over anti-Semitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and been widely criticised for debuting a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month – had filmed an episode of the YouTube series, but producers have decided to cancel its release after he failed to have a “respectful discussion”.
Blake Shelton announces exit from ‘The Voice’ as new coaches join
Season 23 of “The Voice” will welcome some new faces and say goodbye to the hit show’s longest-tenured coach. Next season will be Blake Shelton’s last on the show, NBC revealed in a statement on Tuesday, and Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.
Zoe Kazan Says Rape Culture Endures Since #MeToo: We Live in an ‘Oppressive Patriarchy’
Five years since Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke the Harvey Weinstein abuse allegations, the #MeToo movement has incited sweeping changes in Hollywood. Or has it? “She Said,” the “origin story” film charting Twohey and Kantor’s reporting at The New York Times from 2016 to 2017, stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two respective journalists. Maria Schrader directs the film, in theaters November 18. “It was a daunting prospect to play someone real, and then to play such real heroes of our society, I was terrified the whole time,” Mulligan said following the film’s world premiere at the New York...
Brad Pitt created art while stricken with ‘misery’ in wake of Angelina Jolie split
Brad Pitt created art while stricken with “misery” in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. The ‘Bullet Train’ actor, 58, said he turned to two friends – singer Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago – when he was newly single as they had all suffered personal battles.
