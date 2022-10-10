South Carolina back in national bowl projections after big road win against Kentucky

South Carolina’s road win against Kentucky on Saturday positions the Gamecocks well to clinch a bowl game berth by the end of the season.

This week’s postseason bowl predictions project South Carolina mostly to the same destinations with varying opponents. This comes in the weeks after USC dropped out of many national bowl projections.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy placed USC in the Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27) against Georgia Tech, favoring the Gamecocks by 7.5 points. The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 this season and are 2-0 after a coaching change.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports also has USC in the Birmingham Bowl, but facing Iowa State. Crawford had USC in the Gator Bowl in his August predictions.

College Football News put the Gamecocks in Birmingham with BYU as the opponent.

Jerry Palm of CBS has USC playing the next day in the Liberty Bowl — played in Memphis, Tennessee — against Kansas State. Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson also placed South Carolina in the Liberty Bowl, projecting Baylor as the opponent.

The Gamecocks have won three straight games for the first time since 2017. The victory over the Wildcats was their first win against a ranked team since they upset No. 4 Georgia in 2019.

South Carolina received a handful of votes in the most recent Associated Press poll. The last time the team was ranked was in September 2018.

South Carolina 2022 football schedule