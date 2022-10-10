HURON — Incumbent state auditor Rich Sattgast was the guest speaker Monday at a noon luncheon organized by the Beadle County Republican Party. Sattgast opened by reviewing his background as a Spearfish High School graduate that served in the military, including in the Gulf War and in Berlin before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also highlighted his family, including his wife Penny, who serves as the President of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women, along with his children.

