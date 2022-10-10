Read full article on original website
Hitchcock-Tulare wins ranked battle against De Smet
DE SMET — In a battle between two top-ranked teams in Class 9B on Friday, it was second-ranked Hitchcock-Tulare emerging with a 34-12 victory against fifth-ranked De Smet. Carter Binger opened the scoring with the first of his two touchdowns in the game for the Patriots. He reached the end zone on an 80-yard run.
Huron cheer, dance teams compete in Mitchell
MITCHELL - The Huron cheer and dance teams competed Saturday at the Mitchell Invitational. Rapid City Stevens won the cheer competition with a score of 235.5, outpacing host Mitchell, who scored 228. The Tigers cheer squad placed ninth with a 201 score. Yankton took first place in pom and jazz...
Harman, Lien earn ESD honors for Tigers
BROOKINGS — A pair of Huron runners earned all-conference honors during the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Meet, which was held Saturday at Edgebrook Golf Course. Senior Cheech Harman finished eight for the Tigers in the varsity boys’ race at 17:00.33, while sophomore TJ Lien was 13th at...
Randal Knadle, age 74, of De Smet
DE SMET — Randal Knadle, age 74, of De Smet, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the De Smet Hospital in De Smet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at American Lutheran Church in De Smet with the Rev. Gary Anderson officiating. Visitation...
Tigers hold on for win against Stevens
RAPID CITY - The Huron Tigers used a diverse hitting attack Saturday to defeat the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 3-1. Set scores for Huron were 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, and 25-22. The Tigers opened the first set quickly down 4-0 behind strong hitting from Isabell Higgins and Carsyn Mettler of the Raiders and poor passing by the Tigers out of the gate.
Students can utilize new Dakota Dreams tutor service
HURON — Students in the Huron School District can utilize a new online tutoring program called Dakota Dreams, Supt. Kraig Steinhoff told School Board members Monday night. Dakota Dreams is an online and free tutoring program for students in grades K-12. All sessions are taught by university students already accepted into the School of Education at Northern State University or Black Hills State University.
PEO Reciprocity Scholarship
The Huron P.E.O. Reciprocity Scholarship was awarded to Katherine Huntley-Gomez, right. Presenting the award is Cheryl Krutzfeldt. Huntley-Gomez is a nursing student at South East Technical College and an employee at HRMC.
Sattgast emphasizes continuity to area Republicans
HURON — Incumbent state auditor Rich Sattgast was the guest speaker Monday at a noon luncheon organized by the Beadle County Republican Party. Sattgast opened by reviewing his background as a Spearfish High School graduate that served in the military, including in the Gulf War and in Berlin before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also highlighted his family, including his wife Penny, who serves as the President of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women, along with his children.
