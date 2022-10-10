ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
JAMESTOWN, NY
DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown

A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
Elm Street Exit to Close on Friday

Bob Cummins Construction Company is informing Bradford that the Elm Street exit off of Route 219 will be closed on Friday so paving can occur. The project is expected to be completed, and the bridge reopened by the end of October.
BRADFORD, PA
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Pedestrian Safety Push

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – There is a push underway in Chautauqua County to increase pedestrian safety along state roadways, and one local lawmaker is taking the fight to Albany. Chautauqua County Legislator Susan Parker is calling on a State Assembly committee to adopt changes to roadways in...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
DHHS Announces An Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic

MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Dunkirk City Streets Department at 19 W. Lucas Ave. in Dunkirk, N.Y. This clinic will be a drive-in clinic and animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.
DUNKIRK, NY
Education
2022 Trick or Treat Hours

WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
13 ‘Lucky’ Black Cats Looking For A Good Home In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Throughout history, there has been a stigma surrounding black cats. Whether it’s the superstition of bad luck when crossing their path, or just being overlooked, the Chautauqua County Humane Society is trying to clear the air. An anonymous donor has provided funding...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
Local Alzheimer’s, Dementia Caregivers Discuss The Debilitating Disease

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Alzheimer’s and Dementia caregivers in Chautauqua County are rallying together and speaking directly with local healthcare professionals about this debilitating disease that not only impacts the patient, but their families too. The western New York Office of the Aging, alongside the Alzheimer’s...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

