Straight No Chaser: The 25th-Anniversary Celebration, October 22
Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Praised by the New York Times for their “vibrantly warm-blooded” song stylings and by Iowa City's The Gazette for their “silky smooth a cappella harmonies,” the lauded male vocalists of Straight No Chaser bring their 25th-anniversary tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 22, the group's accomplishments including two gold-certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than two million albums sold worldwide, and more than 1 billion streams on Pandora.
Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Join us at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12-9PM, for the Second Annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities! Kids activities offered starting at 12PM and various games like keg-bowling and pretzel-toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping at 4PM. Live music with Die Musikmeisters 4:30-8:30PM. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
The Hypocritical Oaf: “Tartuffe,” at Augustana College through October 16
For Augustana College's first show of its 2022-23 season, director and professor of theatre arts Jeff Coussens, his skilled cast, and creative staff have taken on Tartuffe – and have triumphed. I attended Tuesday's dress rehearsal, and all I knew about the play beforehand was that it's a classic farce by French playwright Molière – a one-name superstar, like Cher. (I later learned that France's tubercular hardcore thespian, coughing up blood onstage while acting in one of his own plays, finished his performance nevertheless and died after the final curtain. Attaboy.)
Heartache Tonight: “A Tribute to the Eagles,” October 22
Saturday, October 22, 7 p.m. Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA. On October 22, a revered group of chart-topping, Grammy-winning rockers will be celebrated when Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents the six-piece ensemble Heartache Tonight's A Tribute to the Eagles, an evening of beloved, iconic hits sure to include such chart-toppers as "Hotel California," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," and, of course, "Heartache Tonight."
“Post Secret,” through December 3
Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. Frank Warren started PostSecret in 2005 as a community art project in which he invited total strangers to anonymously mail in their secrets on homemade postcards, and some of those contributions are currently on view in the frank, fascinating, funny, and moving exhibit Post Secret, on display at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center through December 3.
Virtual Conversation: Jake Heggie and Ernesto Estigarribia, October 20
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. A nationally lauded composer and revered area conductor will take part in a special virtual conversation hosted by Davenport's Figge Art Museum, the October 20 event finding Jake Heggie and Ernesto Estigarribia discussing the two-act chamber opera Two Remain (Out Of Darkness), which will be performed by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra on October 22.
Oktoberfest Quad Cities, October 22
Saturday, October 22, noon – 8:30 p.m. Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island IL. An outdoor celebration of German music, food, and culture will take place at Rock Island's Hauberg Civic Center on October 22, with Davenport's German American Heritage Center co-presenting the second-annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities, a day filled with games, children's activities, the crowning of the festival king and queen, and music from the German band Die Musikmeisters.
Nnamdï, October 18
Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of his most recent album Please Take a Seat, a recording that Paste magazine called "a wondrous adventure for anyone who is willing to hold on through its twists and turns," the Chicago-based avant-pop multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya – also known as Nnamdï – headlines an Ocober 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Paste adding of the artist “whether it be hip-hop, indie rock, electronica or bubblegum pop, he stays true to who he is."
“Shakespeare's First Folio,” October 20
Thursday, October 20, 2 p.m. Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. An event kicking off both the 150th-anniversary year of the Rock Island Public Library and the 25th-annual Frieze Lecture series, the library's downtown branch, on October 20, will treat patrons to the engaging and informative program Shakespeare's First Folio, in which Dr. Karin Youngberg, professor emerita of English at Augustana College, explores how many of the Bard's most recognizable plays may have been lost for all time without the publication of this work.
“Two Remain (Out of Darkness),” October 22
Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m. Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A moving and emotional two-act chamber opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer, Two Remain (Out of Darkness) will enjoy its Quad Cities debut with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra under conductor Ernesto Estigarribia, the October 22 performance in Augustana College's Brummer Theatre Center presented as part of the area-wide Holocaust-remembrance project Out of Darkness (OutOfDarknessQC.com).
Festival of Trees Special Event Tickets on Sale Now
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Move over pumpkin spice, it’s almost time for some peppermint mocha! Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, all your favorite special events are back at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees, including the FREE holiday parade on Saturday, November 19, 10AM, in downtown Davenport.
Hairball, October 21
Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. Currently touring in their 22nd year of performance, the rock and metal tribute artists of Hairball headline an October 21 concert at East Moline's The Rust Belt, with the high-energy Minnesota musicians paying tribute to iconic bands Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more.
Luis Coronel, October 22
Saturday, October 22, 7 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. A Billboard-charting performer who was the recipient of New Artist of the Year honors at the 2014 Latin Billboard Music Awards, the 26-year-old singing sensation Luis Coronel headlines an October 22 concert at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, his appearance treating fans of regional Mexican music to hits such as "Mi niña traviesa," "Será más fácil," and "Escápate."
Fall Festival Scheduled for October 20 at Scott Community College
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — Looking for something fun to do with the whole family? Scott Community College’s (SCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting its first annual Boothday Festival on Thursday, October 20, 4–7PM, at 500 Belmont Rd, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Located in front of the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Parking Lot F, the evening will include an exciting line-up of outdoor activities, games, and live musical entertainment, including:
Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions” for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6-7:30PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, Illinois, 61265.
QC Botanical Center Not So Scary Halloween Walk
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted-walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.
Hillsdale College Hosts Hometown Lecture Series in Davenport
HILLSDALE, MICHIGAN (October 11, 2022) — Hillsdale College will host a hometown Luncheon and Lecture series at The River Center in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, October 18, at 12PM. Roger Butters, Associate Professor of Economics at Hillsdale College and the Walter E Williams chair in free-market economics, will give a talk titled, “Socialism Isn’t the Solution.”
Buff City Soap Brings Plant-Based Products to Davenport
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — Buff City Soap — the rapidly-expanding retail franchise known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily — will soon be opening its first location in Davenport, Iowa. The new store will be located at 4030 East 53rd St and is slated to open on October 20.
