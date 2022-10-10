For Augustana College's first show of its 2022-23 season, director and professor of theatre arts Jeff Coussens, his skilled cast, and creative staff have taken on Tartuffe – and have triumphed. I attended Tuesday's dress rehearsal, and all I knew about the play beforehand was that it's a classic farce by French playwright Molière – a one-name superstar, like Cher. (I later learned that France's tubercular hardcore thespian, coughing up blood onstage while acting in one of his own plays, finished his performance nevertheless and died after the final curtain. Attaboy.)

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO