tampabeacon.com
Suspect accused of shooting up homeless family's vehicle
The Tampa Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 5 shooting in which a homeless family sleeping in their vehicle was fired upon repeatedly, leaving a pregnant mother injured. Detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner of a black BMW seen...
Police: Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex, nearby high school on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — A girl was shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning, prompting a nearby high school to go on lockdown, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say the girl was shot during an "altercation" at Arbor Flatts apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in surgery.
fox13news.com
Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
Suspect Identified In Deadly Tampa Nightclub Shooting, $9,500 Reward Offered For Second Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on October 9, 2022. Detectives are also working to identify a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Damaso
‘That’s not my dad’: Florida deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking.
Largo man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
WATCH: Hillsborough Deputy Stops Stolen Truck With Kids Inside
Deputies say the suspect brazenly took the truck as the children's father was nearby
Florida deputy arrests suspect after truck stolen with 2 kids inside
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video on Wednesday that showed the arrest of a man charged with stealing a truck with two children inside.
Woman Killed Walking On Hillsborough River Bridge Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman was killed overnight when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across the Hillsborough River Bridge According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened on Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough River Bridge at approximately 2:09 am. Police say the
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
DNA connects convicted Sarasota killer to 2nd woman's murder, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man who was convicted of killing 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley back in March has been scientifically connected to the murder of a second woman through DNA evidence, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said DNA from 59-year-old Vicky Levitch was found on the clothing of...
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced on Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
Police Say Body Of Man Found In Dell Holmes Park Determined To Be Suicide
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The body found in Dell Holmes Park last week has been identified as 19-year-old Tyrone Wilson McKenzie, Jr. According to police, family members reported him missing on October 5th and he was last seen on September 27th. A gun was found
fox13news.com
Gulfport PD: Investigation ‘exonerates’ officer after 15-year-old says he was rough with her at school
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport police are responding to allegations from the family of a 15-year-old girl who said an officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last month. Maniya Sheriffe said she was being bullied at Boca Ciega High School by several girls. She said a Gulfport...
fox13news.com
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
fox35orlando.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
