Tampa, FL

tampabeacon.com

Suspect accused of shooting up homeless family's vehicle

The Tampa Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 5 shooting in which a homeless family sleeping in their vehicle was fired upon repeatedly, leaving a pregnant mother injured. Detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner of a black BMW seen...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex, nearby high school on lockdown

TAMPA, Fla. — A girl was shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning, prompting a nearby high school to go on lockdown, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say the girl was shot during an "altercation" at Arbor Flatts apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in surgery.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

