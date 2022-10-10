Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
WRDW-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
valdostatoday.com
Tickets available for Valdosta vs. Richmond Hill
VALDOSTA – Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are available now on GoFan. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are on GoFan now!
WRDW-TV
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday. The festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m....
WRDW-TV
Remembering Willie Spence: American Idol runner-up and Douglas native
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol runner-up, Willie Spence. According to Tennessee law enforcement, Spence was involved in a fatal automobile accident. Aside from being a star on the 19th season of American Idol, Spence was a pillar...
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up from Georgia, killed in crash
Former American Idol contestant and Georgia native Willie Spence has died. Spence was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Chattanooga, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?. Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations. Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park. It’s a scavenger hunt to get...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week will be in Blakely Friday night, where the undefeated Early County bobcats will play host to the Brooks County Trojans. There’s no surprise to what kind of game this will be. Two teams that want to run the ball down...
Add This Amazingly Southern Store To Your Road Trip List
Recently, I've been spending a lot of time on the road traveling back and forth from Florida and finding new places to visit. Along the way, I've been able to find some amazing truck stops and stores. I'll save the MOST AMAZING truck stop in America for a later time....
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
WRDW-TV
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
WRDW-TV
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
WRDW-TV
Local artist sees rise in mural requests after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│Historian talks about Golden Blocks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new art project in Augusta putting a spotlight on a part of the city considered the heart of Augusta’s Black community. Corey Rogers is a historian at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.
WALB 10
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
WRDW-TV
State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
