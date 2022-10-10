ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Charges filed against Merced kidnapping suspect

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Charges have been filed against a man suspected in the kidnapping and homicides of four family members, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday morning, officials announced that 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

Salgado has also been charged with arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Investigators said Salgado had kidnapped Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, and Aroohi Dheri from a trucking business near Highway 59 on Monday, October 3.

Authorities searched for the four victims for two days until their bodies were found in an orchard near Dos Palos on Wednesday night.

Salgado was booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday night.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

Salgado faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

