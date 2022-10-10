ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

11 tips to boost your well-being on World Mental Health Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dana Casullo, Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoSLo_0iTUQgmu00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monday is Word Mental Health Day, and it’s a chance to “ rekindle our efforts to protect and improve mental health ,” according to the World Health Organization.

Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis, with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . “Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming.”

According to the CDC , 45,979 deaths in 2020 were the result of suicide — “about one death every 11 minutes.”

In that same year, about 12.2 million U.S. adults seriously considered suicide, 3.2 million planned an attempt, and 1.2 million went through with a suicide attempt, according to the CDC.

RELATED: Doctors declare state of emergency for RI kids’ mental health

The rising cost of living and financial stress, combined with the pandemic has made it tough for many around the globe, but researchers in Britain say you’re not alone.

“The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K. about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness,” said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation .

Britain’s Mental Health Foundation studied the best ways to cope with such problems as anxiety and depression. Experts have offered the following 11 tips to boost mental health:

  • Get closer to nature
  • Learn to understand and manage your feelings
  • Talk to someone you trust for support
  • Be aware of using drugs and/or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings
  • Try to make the most of your money and get help with problem debts
  • Get more from your sleep
  • Be kind and help create a better world
  • Keep moving
  • Eat healthy food
  • Be curious and open-minded to new experiences
  • Plan things to look forward to

Experts say the stigma remains the largest barrier to effective suicide prevention.

“The main stigma is that it’s your fault if you’re struggling,” Kousoulis said.

RELATED: 988 hotline opens for mental health emergencies

But there are ways to recognize if someone needs help, and recognizing the signs is key to keeping those around you safe.

“Are there aspects of our lives that are suffering? Sleep is quite often the first one,” Kousoulis said. “Any changes in behavior, motivation at work, being invested in the relationships we have.”

Experts say it’s important for parents to listen to their kids from an early age.

According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death in 2020 among the 10-14 and 25-34 age groups.

“There is something about our society that demonizes negative emotions. You don’t want sadness, we don’t want anger, we don’t want stress, but these are valuable signs that something is going on,” Kousoulis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges after call on domestic-related incident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What started out as a response to a domestic-related incident ended up being one where two people were arrested on drug charges. Daquan Tyrone Wainwright, 25, and London Sheryl Kebe, 18, both of Eider Loop Road in Jacksonville, were arrested by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man killed in shooting at Greenville apartment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday night. Police responded at around 8 p.m. to 111 Larkin Lane to a report of a shooting. They found a man in his 30s dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators said information is limited as of 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Detectives were […]
GREENVILLE, NC
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health

Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Health Crisis#Tips#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Health Hacks#Lifehacks#Cdc
artofhealthyliving.com

5 Common Mental Health Disorders In Teens

In an unstable world, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked mass uncertainty and uneasiness across the globe, nearly everyone was affected by increased levels of depression and anxiety that permeated for nearly two years as humanity searched for answers. Some underlying issues were brought to the surface through forced isolation and being robbed of social interaction as well.
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: The cost of living crisis is wreaking havoc on our children’s mental health

This World Mental Health Day, the attention of political, business and civil society leaders will turn to our psychological wellbeing. In the UK, we face a worrying escalation in mental illness, particularly for young people. The coming months, which will be dominated by the cost of living crisis, are set to make things even worse. There is a long-standing link between poverty and poor mental health, and never has this felt more relevant than now, with as many as 3.9 million children in the UK currently living in poverty. Research published in the BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal)...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WNCT

Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at NC home

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
MACON COUNTY, NC
psychologytoday.com

New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control

Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Eating disorders in the over-60s DOUBLE while self-harm incidents soar by up to 50% as millions of pensioners feared to be suffering in hidden mental health epidemic

Millions of pensioners are suffering anxiety and depression in a hidden mental health epidemic among the elderly, a charity has warned. Hospital admissions for eating disorders have doubled among women over-60 since 2015, says Age UK. And official figures show the number requiring treatment for self-harming is up by almost...
MENTAL HEALTH
WNCT

SC murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
WNCT

Beaufort couple blog, podcast to help recognize World Mental Health Day

BEAUFORT, N.C. — With October 10th marking the annual World Mental Health Day, successful bloggers, podcasters and wanderlust enthusiasts, Arner Adventures, is excited to announce it will be donating 25% of its profits this October to five vital mental health advocacy programs.  Having just celebrated its fifth anniversary, it has been an incredibly busy 2022 for […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy