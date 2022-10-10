Read full article on original website
Adelina’s brings mobile, Roman-style pizza to Collegetown
ITHACA, N.Y.—If you don’t know already, Adelina’s food truck sits at 311 College Avenue, specializing in Roman-style pizza with a special crust fermented over a 48- to 72-hour period and topped with local ingredients. Toby Buggiani owned a Brooklyn-based restaurant that closed due to COVID, moving his...
Op-Ed: An open letter to the City of Ithaca concerning social justice and the Green New Deal
This is an op-ed written by 53 people, all of whom have signed the letter at the bottom. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The undersigned Tompkins County social justice and renewable energy leaders are concerned to...
Friends of the Library Book Sale continues this weekend
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Friends of Tompkins County Public Library will hold the annual Fall Book Sale over three long weekends in October, beginning Saturday, Oct. 8th, at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. More details are available online at www.booksale.org.
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
ithaca.com
W End Development Challenged By Homelessness
What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
Film shooting will periodically close North Tioga Street Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A part of North Tioga Street will be intermittently closed throughout the day Thursday to allow for a movie crew to shoot a film there, the City of Ithaca announced. There will be some “short-term” closures of the 400 block of North Tioga Street between 10 a.m. and...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca official points to exams for police staffing shortage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Police Department is dealing with staff shortages, and a city official suggests exams are to blame. Alderperson Phoebe Brown says more positions would be filled if applicants passed the tests. Acting Police Chief John Joly says the department won’t waver on its standards....
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
whcuradio.com
Many plants, trees coming to Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More vegetation is coming to Cortland County. Officials say over 1,300 seedlings will be planted this fall. Next year, tree planting is planned across four acres of upland. Officials say a forest management plan is underway at Dwyer Park. Legislators recently approved $100,000 in funding...
As office market shrinks, second Downtown site plans conversion to apartments
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s fairly well known at this point that the office space rental market nationwide has taken a tumble due to COVID. Remote work reduced the need for space, and the market never quite recovered even as the pandemic receded. That issue is compounded by the nature of...
Rosario and Yearwood say there was no ‘quid pro quo.’ CPE calls RPS investigation ‘threadbare’
ITHACA, N.Y.—A slew of documents released by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board have shed some light on the broad investigation into allegations that third-party interest may have guided the City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The investigation — spurred by a 60-page complaint filed by...
Micron, peers battle shrinking global demand as computer chip market slumps
The computer chip industry, suddenly a major focus of Central New York’s economy, is in the midst of a “breathtaking” downturn. One of the big players in the industry, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology, announced plans earlier this month to spend as much as $100 billion building four massive chip plants in Clay, north of Syracuse. They would employ a total of 9,000 people if fully built and spin off another 40,000 jobs at businesses supporting the plants.
whcuradio.com
NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
54 new businesses in Central New York include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and vinyl car wrapping
New business listings continued to trend upward this week when 54 new business certificates were filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. The new businesses include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and a vinyl car wrapping business.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Where Micron would find 20 million gallons of water per day
A new $100 billion Micron semiconductor plant in Clay would use about 20 million gallons of water a day, raising questions about where that water will come from and if the massive daily usage will have any impact on services to existing homes and businesses in Onondaga County. One of...
Businesses closed for Indigenous People’s Day
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The following organizations and businesses will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, to recognize Indigenous People’s Day. Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County Outpatient Clinic. Finger Lakes Independence Center. Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management Office (Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open regular...
