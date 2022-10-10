ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Friends of the Library Book Sale continues this weekend

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Friends of Tompkins County Public Library will hold the annual Fall Book Sale over three long weekends in October, beginning Saturday, Oct. 8th, at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. More details are available online at www.booksale.org.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
ithaca.com

W End Development Challenged By Homelessness

What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca official points to exams for police staffing shortage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Police Department is dealing with staff shortages, and a city official suggests exams are to blame. Alderperson Phoebe Brown says more positions would be filled if applicants passed the tests. Acting Police Chief John Joly says the department won’t waver on its standards....
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Many plants, trees coming to Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More vegetation is coming to Cortland County. Officials say over 1,300 seedlings will be planted this fall. Next year, tree planting is planned across four acres of upland. Officials say a forest management plan is underway at Dwyer Park. Legislators recently approved $100,000 in funding...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Micron, peers battle shrinking global demand as computer chip market slumps

The computer chip industry, suddenly a major focus of Central New York’s economy, is in the midst of a “breathtaking” downturn. One of the big players in the industry, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology, announced plans earlier this month to spend as much as $100 billion building four massive chip plants in Clay, north of Syracuse. They would employ a total of 9,000 people if fully built and spin off another 40,000 jobs at businesses supporting the plants.
CLAY, NY
whcuradio.com

NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Where Micron would find 20 million gallons of water per day

A new $100 billion Micron semiconductor plant in Clay would use about 20 million gallons of water a day, raising questions about where that water will come from and if the massive daily usage will have any impact on services to existing homes and businesses in Onondaga County. One of...
CLAY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Businesses closed for Indigenous People’s Day

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The following organizations and businesses will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, to recognize Indigenous People’s Day. Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County Outpatient Clinic. Finger Lakes Independence Center. Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management Office (Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open regular...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

