Memphis, TN

WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police investigate string of robberies in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police investigates a string of robberies in Midtown that they believe are connected. A witness who caught the potential suspect on his home surveillance said he’s frustrated with how bold criminals have become. “I know my neighbors were out, it was a beautiful day,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Affidavit: Homeowner fights off burglar with knife, suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused burglar was arrested by Memphis police on Monday, and according to an affidavit detailing the incident, the homeowner he’s accused of targeting put up a fight. Stephen Glenn is charged with aggravated burglary after he allegedly broke into the kitchen window of a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman robbed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Midtown. The victim was walking on the east side of Diana Street near Monrow Avenue when four young men pulled beside her in a white SUV. According to the police, the driver and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Orange Mound shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted for murder has been arrested and new details have been released following the shooting death of a man in Orange Mound last week. Rickey London, 69, is charged with second-degree murder. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim, identified as Robert Brown, dead in the driveway of a home […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pocket knife protects family from accused home invader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man said he was forced to use a pocket knife after an intruder armed with a metal pipe broke into his house Sunday night. Christopher Lyles said his 9-year-old autistic son came to his room after he heard a loud noise coming from the back of their home on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Warrant issued for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a second degree murder warrant for Rickey London's arrest. Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
Memphis, TN

