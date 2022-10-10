Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis police investigate string of robberies in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police investigates a string of robberies in Midtown that they believe are connected. A witness who caught the potential suspect on his home surveillance said he’s frustrated with how bold criminals have become. “I know my neighbors were out, it was a beautiful day,...
actionnews5.com
Affidavit: Homeowner fights off burglar with knife, suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused burglar was arrested by Memphis police on Monday, and according to an affidavit detailing the incident, the homeowner he’s accused of targeting put up a fight. Stephen Glenn is charged with aggravated burglary after he allegedly broke into the kitchen window of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat. If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
actionnews5.com
Woman robbed in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Midtown. The victim was walking on the east side of Diana Street near Monrow Avenue when four young men pulled beside her in a white SUV. According to the police, the driver and the...
Suspect in deadly Orange Mound shooting captured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted for murder has been arrested and new details have been released following the shooting death of a man in Orange Mound last week. Rickey London, 69, is charged with second-degree murder. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim, identified as Robert Brown, dead in the driveway of a home […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New information released on Infiniti ramming into two MPD cars in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch. The suspects fled...
Man breaks into car, hides in backseat, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car and hiding afterward. On Oct. 10 at approximately 5:40 AM, Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road. When officers arrived, a woman told them...
Pocket knife protects family from accused home invader
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man said he was forced to use a pocket knife after an intruder armed with a metal pipe broke into his house Sunday night. Christopher Lyles said his 9-year-old autistic son came to his room after he heard a loud noise coming from the back of their home on […]
15-year-old takes police on chase in stolen Kia after shooting: SCSO
UPDATE: A 15-year-old has been arrested in this incident. He is being charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Hickory Hill early Wednesday, leaving one person injured. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man jumps over counter, steals box of lottery tickets in East Memphis convenience store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a lottery ticket thief. On Oct. 7 at approximately 8:40 AM, MPD responded to a shoplifting call at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway. A man walked into the business and jumped across the counter,...
10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. The gunfire erupted in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive overnight. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the scene at 1:42 a.m. One person, an...
Car rams fences, other cars, and damages yards in East Buntyn
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two fences, four cars, and three different houses. That’s just some of the damage one East Buntyn neighborhood said is left by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. Jaclyn Suffel said she’s lived in her East Buntyn neighborhood for almost a decade. In...
Officer critically hurt in crash on I-40; one of 360 MPD wrecks this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been involved in 360 wrecks so far in 2022, MPD said after an officer was involved in an accident on Interstate 40 early Thursday. That’s more than one wreck per day. In 120 of those wrecks, the officer was at fault, MPD said. In the latest incident, a squad […]
Warrant issued for murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a second degree murder warrant for Rickey London's arrest. Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection.
Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent. On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:10 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Park Avenue, off of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound. Officers were told two...
Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
Police dog bites blind man in Tennessee church hostel, prompting lawsuit
A legally blind man said he had no verbal warning when a police dog burst into his kitchen in a church hostel in Memphis, Tennessee, and left him with multiple bite wounds and a bruised tailbone. Now, he’s suing the city.
Comments / 2