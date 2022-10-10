ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game

Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

Commodore Coach Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Three ways Vanderbilt will test the Bulldogs

The feeling in most circles is that Georgia has one more cupcake game before entering the meat of its 2022 schedule. The Bulldogs host Vanderbilt on Saturday, and all indications suggest it will be an opportunity to right some wrongs, tighten up some loose screws and get set for a 4-game run that will determine whether or not the team can win back-to-back national titles after going without for 41 years.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend

The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
NASHVILLE, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors

NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE

