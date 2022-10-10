ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diontae Johnson reacts to Ryan Clark's criticism

By Andrew Limberg
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is taking exception to former Steelers safety Ryan Clark’s comments on the team giving up.

On ESPN’s “Get Up”, Clark says the Steelers gave up against the Bills and that there is only one player he would want on his 2008 Steelers team.

“The only player on this team that I’d take in 2008 to go down and ally with me is the young kid that’s playing quarterback . . . he’s the only one that wanted some yesterday,” Clark said about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“I’m not worried about RC man, he played here he knows how the Steelers play,” said Johnson. “He wanna come play he can come help us win if he got so much to say.”

Johnson said he’s going to “keep playing and worry about me and my teammates,” when it comes to finding a solution to the Steelers woes.

Johnson also addressed fan criticism “Ya’ll are watching us at the end of the day.”

“If ya’ll are so good, come out here and help us.”

The Steelers top wide-out against dropped a ball in an important situation after Johnson couldn’t hold onto a pass and turned the ball over on downs against the Bills Sunday.

Johnson was targeted 13 times against Buffalo and has five catches for 60 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

Clark responded to Johnson’s comments saying they don’t need him.

Clark also said, to his shock, that he wants to see the Steelers playing like the Detroit Lions because while they may lose a lot, they still fight.

“This (Steelers) team gave up,” said Clark. “This team wasn’t playing anymore. It wasn’t important enough for them to have pride in the way they approach the game . . . this team didn’t play like winners.”

