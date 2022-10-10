Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Opposition MP for Tweeting Against Powerful Military Chief
ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan arrested a veteran opposition lawmaker on sedition charges Thursday after he had criticized the country’s powerful military chief. Senator Azam Swati, who represents the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former prime minister Imran Khan in the upper house of parliament, was taken into custody in a predawn raid on his residence in the capital, Islamabad.
Voice of America
Malala Visits Pakistan on 10th Anniversary of Taliban Shooting
Karachi, Pakistan — Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday returned to her native Pakistan to meet flood victims, 10 years after a Taliban assassination attempt against her. Her visit — only the second since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment — comes as thousands of people...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Pakistan’s Floods Add to Climate Change Payments Debate
In Pakistan, every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s huge floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home was destroyed, as was the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with have fled to other areas. “Our...
Voice of America
India’s Top Court Fails to Settle Issue of Wearing Hijabs in Classrooms
New Delhi — A two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court has expressed opposing views on whether students can wear the Muslim headscarf in classrooms, a contentious issue that had sparked widespread protests earlier this year and become a flashpoint over the rights of minorities. The southern Karnataka state...
Voice of America
As Iran Protesters Demand Regime Change, How Should West Respond?
Anti-government protests are continuing across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. She had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for ‘unsuitable attire’. Where might the protests lead – and how should the West respond? Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop ‘Hybrid’ Strategies
Taipei — China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it...
Voice of America
'Bucha Became the Turning Point,' Says Russian Journalist
Ekaterina Fomina lived her whole life in Moscow. And although the investigative journalist studied for a year abroad, leaving Russia was never her plan. But when Moscow invaded Ukraine, the pressure on Fomina and her news outlet, iStories, ratcheted up. iStories, which is registered outside Russia, was designated a foreign...
Germany hopes to get key raw material from Mongolia
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that his country wants to strengthen ties to Mongolia, citing the country’s wealth of key commodities such as copper and rare earth metals. Speaking after a meeting in Berlin with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, he said the two leaders had agreed to “deepen and also expand cooperation between our two countries.” Scholz said combating climate change and transforming the energy sectors would be the focus of a meeting in Mongolia next year, adding that the country has “enormous potential when it comes to wind and solar power.” Germany, meanwhile, is keen to strike deals to import more commodities from the landlocked Asian nation to reduce its reliance on countries such as Russia and China.
Voice of America
Rockets Hit Iraqi Capital’s Green Zone
Iraq’s military said Thursday nine rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. The attack happened as lawmakers gathered for a session of parliament to elect a new president. Security officials said at least five people were injured. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Rocket fire targeted...
Voice of America
Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
Voice of America
Nigerian Appeals Court Drops Charges Against Separatist Nnamdi Kanu
Abuja, Nigeria — An appeals court in the Nigerian capital of Abuja has annulled charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and declared his arrest, detention and trial unlawful. For months, Kanu faced numerous charges, including terrorism and treasonable felony, which Nigerian authorities had leveled against him in federal court. Authorities say the offenses were committed during his separatist campaigns.
Voice of America
Rare Anti-Xi Protest in Beijing as China Prepares to Host Party Congress
WASHGINTON — China’s Communist Party is holding a key political meeting in Beijing on Sunday, where there is little doubt that the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, will be confirmed for an unprecedented third five-year term as the party’s general secretary. As is typical for this twice-a-decade...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 12
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 1 a.m.: Spain's Cabinet approved a new energy-saving plan that aims to cut the country's natural gas consumption by up to 13.5% by March, Agence France-Presse reported, as part of Europe's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies.
Voice of America
Chad Ex-Opposition Figure Saleh Kebzabo Named Prime Minister
N'Djamena — Veteran Chadian politician and former opposition figure Saleh Kebzabo has been appointed prime minister, according to a decree issued Wednesday by military leader and interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Former journalist Kebzabo, 75, ran four times for the presidency against Deby's father, Idriss Deby Itno, who...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine
A DRAMATIC ATTACK ON A KEY RESUPPLY LINE RATCHETS A RUSSIAN REPONSE AS THE KREMLIN RAINS DOWN FIRE ON UKRAINE. AND HOW WILL UKRAINE REBUILD FROM THE ASHES OF CITIES ONCE UNDER RUSSIAN OCCUPATION?. NOW ON THE INSIDE STORY... FLASHPOINT UKRAINE. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m...
Voice of America
Turkey Slammed Over Proposed Social Media Controls
Istanbul — Turkey's government recently proposed legislation that would criminalize the spreading of misinformation on social media. The move is drawing national and international criticism. Turkey's so-called disinformation bill drew condemnation from a European legal watchdog that warned the law would threaten freedom of expression and independent journalism ahead...
Voice of America
Taliban Urge US to Review New Sanctions, Calling Them Hurdle in Furthering Ties
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government Wednesday criticized new U.S. sanctions against some of its leaders as an “impediment to the development" of ties between the two countries. The reaction comes a day after the United States announced a new visa restriction policy as punishment for current...
Russia's war in Ukraine raises a harrowing question: How widespread would fallout from a nuclear bomb be?
A modern-day nuclear bomb could wipe out an entire city and cause third-degree burns in nearby areas, nuclear experts said.
Voice of America
Taliban Ban Foreign Journalists on Misreporting Charge
After imposing a series of restrictions on Afghan journalists, including mandatory face masks for female television anchors, the Taliban now appear to be targeting foreign journalists they deem biased and critical of their governance. In the latest move, Taliban authorities banned Stefanie Glinski, a freelance journalist, from returning to Afghanistan....
Voice of America
20 Years Later, Survivors Struggle with Effects of Bali Bombing
The smell of smoke still makes Thiolina Marpaung afraid. It reminds her of the bomb explosion that changed her life 20 years ago. Marpaung was in a car with her coworkers on the Indonesian island of Bali in 2002 when the explosion happened. She was temporarily blinded as pieces of glass went into her eyes. Now 48 years old, Marpaung remembers calling out for help and someone bringing her to a sidewalk before health workers arrived.
