Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
FOX Sports

Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
FOX Sports

College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups

It has been nearly 20 years since former NFL great Terrell Owens announced his signing with the Dallas Cowboys by coining the exuberant phrase, "Get your popcorn ready." But the expression has never been more appropriate than Week 7 in college football, as the schedule features several tasty one-on-one matchups between playmaking wide receivers and dynamic cornerbacks.
FOX Sports

How Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga became one of NFL’s best defenders

Michael Stair witnessed Talanoa Hufanga's athleticism and ultra-competitiveness up close as the basketball coach at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, Oregon. Hufanga was his best defensive player, but he sometimes released some frustration by going for a rim-rattling dunk on the offensive end of the floor, like in this memorable play during his junior season.
FOX Sports

Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
FOX Sports

Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The stakes in the NFL are getting higher. After an exciting Week 5, many teams are establishing their dominance in the league, while others fall by the wayside. This has shaken up the rankings on Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy." Here is the updated list of top 10 teams in the...
FOX Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
FOX Sports

Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
