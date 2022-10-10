Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO