Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Davante Adams shoving incident just got more serious. Here’s how
Davante Adams shoved a photographer as he made his way off the field after a Raiders loss.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
FOX Sports
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
FOX Sports
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
FOX Sports
College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups
It has been nearly 20 years since former NFL great Terrell Owens announced his signing with the Dallas Cowboys by coining the exuberant phrase, "Get your popcorn ready." But the expression has never been more appropriate than Week 7 in college football, as the schedule features several tasty one-on-one matchups between playmaking wide receivers and dynamic cornerbacks.
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
FOX Sports
How Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga became one of NFL’s best defenders
Michael Stair witnessed Talanoa Hufanga's athleticism and ultra-competitiveness up close as the basketball coach at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, Oregon. Hufanga was his best defensive player, but he sometimes released some frustration by going for a rim-rattling dunk on the offensive end of the floor, like in this memorable play during his junior season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
FOX Sports
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
FOX Sports
Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The stakes in the NFL are getting higher. After an exciting Week 5, many teams are establishing their dominance in the league, while others fall by the wayside. This has shaken up the rankings on Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy." Here is the updated list of top 10 teams in the...
FOX Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
FOX Sports
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
