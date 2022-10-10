ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Fillmore affordable apartment complex a 'gift from God' for formerly homeless residents

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Fillmore resident David Martinez had to battle through homelessness, alcoholism and depression on his way to getting an apartment.

Martinez, 58, recently moved into the Mountain View Apartments in Fillmore, an affordable housing complex for extremely low- and very low-income households. He said just being able to live in the building is like something out of a dream.

"It brought tears to my eyes. I was overwhelmed. I couldn't believe it," said Martinez, who moved into the building in May. "I was shocked. I got my own place — a brand new place. It's really happening."

California housing crunch: Housing costs, homelessness emerge as top issues in Ventura County survey

Affordable housing provider Many Mansions and Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura are behind the 77-unit complex, which includes eight units for residents who are formerly homeless and with a disability.

The grand opening for the complex, located on 3-acres at Mountain View and Santa Clara streets, was Sept. 27.

To qualify for Mountain View, residents must have extremely low- and very low-income levels based on the latest median income figures of Ventura County residents.

In a one-person household, a salary of $26,350 is considered extremely low and a salary of $43,900 is considered very low. In a two-person household, a salary of $30,100 is considered extremely low and a salary of $50,200 is considered very low.

Rick Schroeder, president of Thousand Oaks-based Many Mansions, said the $44 million project took about six and a half years to come to fruition including design, financing, city approvals and completing escrow.

"We were in escrow to buy the property for a long time," Schroeder said.

State funding, county funding and tax credits were used to finance the project, he said.

"It's a property we're quite proud of," Schroeder said.

The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a communal barbecue pit, outdoor play area and indoor ping-pong table.

There are a variety of programs, including job development and life skills workshops for adults and afterschool tutoring for children. An on-site case manager is also available for the formerly homeless residents.

The building is fully occupied and there are hundreds of people on a wait list, Schroeder said.

No other affordable housing is planned for Fillmore, but "we're definitely looking," he said.

Area news: Thousand Oaks council approves city site for emergency homeless shelter

Many Mansions currently has two other projects in construction, an 86-unit affordable housing project in Oxnard and a 50-unit complex for homeless seniors in Camarillo.

Schroeder said building affordable housing is difficult with interest rates rising and high land prices but he remains optimistic.

"The communities are really recognizing the need for housing, the need for affordable housing ... there's much more community acceptance for this type of housing, which is a good sign and very helpful," Schroeder said.

City Councilwoman Lynn Edmonds, who spoke at the grand opening and was on the council in 2018 when they approved rezoning the site for a high-density apartment complex, said the area was filled with dead orchards and some fallen trees.

"As far as the lot itself, it was an eyesore before. ... It was really bad. It has definitely improved the whole outlook of the city," she said.

Edmonds stressed the importance of finally providing housing for those that need it most.

Election 2022: 6 vie for Fillmore City Council seats

New resident Daisy Rodriguez, 67, described the complex as beautiful. She grew up in Fillmore but recently stayed at the Spirit of Santa Paula Shelter homeless shelter.

Her life spiraled downhill after a series of events. She used to take care of her mom, who had dementia, but she died and then Rodriguez said she had health issues forcing her to leave her job.

"I had enough money when I retired, and in one year, rents skyrocketed, and I couldn't afford them anymore and I ended up homeless," Rodriguez said.

The homeless shelter helped get her on the list for the new apartment, she said.

"This was just a gift from God. Just a blessing. It's so big, and it's white and beautiful and new. You can't express the feeling, and all I want to do is giggle," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she is friends with Martinez, who lives in the same building. She said the apartments are safe and if you need anything you can ask your neighbors.

"I wake up every morning and thank God where I'm at," she said. "Once you get homeless and lose hope, it goes sideways. I think this is a really good attempt to solve homelessness. I know I'm the happiest person in the world."

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com , 805-437- 0262 or @JournoWes .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fillmore affordable apartment complex a 'gift from God' for formerly homeless residents

Comments / 4

Charlotte Burchell
3d ago

$44 MILLION to build less than 80 apartments??? Over $500k per apartment. You can build modest stand-alone single family homes for well under $300k. Modern mobile homes are $100k. WTF

Reply(1)
2
