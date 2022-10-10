ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doom is now playable on Notepad

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Someone has made Doom, the classic first-person shooter, entirely playable in Notepad. Yes – as in the Windows text app!

On Sunday, Twitter user Samperson shared footage of Doom running in Windows Notepad. It’s not smoke and mirrors, either – the whole game displays in ASCII art-like characters. Every iconic sound effect can also be heard too, from the Imp’s grunts to shotgun booms.

There’s only video footage right now, but a publicly available build is in the works and might come out sometime this week.

“It’ll take some work to polish Notepad Doom into something releasable,” Samperson said on Twitter. “But it’ll almost certainly happen over the next couple [of] days.”

Check out a clip for yourself below. Naturally, the video is of Doom‘s legendary E1M1 level.

It’s a little hard on the eyes, especially that constant flickering, but ridiculously impressive nonetheless. That soundtrack never gets old, truly.

Fans have been adamant about getting Doom playable on virtually everything for years. Back in June, someone got the game running on LEGO bricks even.

Despite Doom‘s age, it’s still quite popular. The blooming boomer shooter genre is entirely made of new shooters that play just like ID Software classics like Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Related
HappyGamer

Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News

Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
HappyGamer

In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size

Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
The US Sun

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
dotesports.com

New hardcore ARPG UNDECEMBER slashes onto PC and mobile today

This article is written in partnership with UNDECEMBER. LINE Games Corporation’s hack-and-slash ARPG UNDECEMBER is now available globally for download across PC and mobile platforms. In the grim world of UNDECEMBER, players will inhabit the role of rune hunters whose goal is to stop the resurrection of the 13th Being Evil God Serpens and restore order to the world.
Tri-City Herald

Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends players jealous after seeing new Signature Weapon on Mobile

Apex Legends fans feel jealous after the Mobile version’s Season 3 update revealed Fade’s new upgradeable Signature Weapon. Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is nearly here, with the full update dropping on October 19, 2022. The next season brings a bunch of new content including the simulacrum Ash,...
SVG

Where Does Deathloop Take Place In The Dishonored Timeline?

Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."
technewstoday.com

How to Install Mods on Xbox One

A loyal and talented fan community often keeps beloved games going for years. Most would believe their mods are a thing for PC players only, but they are available on your consoles as well. “Mods” is the term for content modifiers and modifications created by amateur and enthusiast coders and...
IGN

Do Not Open - Official PlayStation Trailer

Do Not Open is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on November 15, 2022. Additionally, the game is coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2023, with a PlayStation VR 2 version planned for 2023. Watch the unsettling trailer for a peek at the creepy world of this survival horror game, influenced by escape room mechanics.
Polygon

Final Fantasy 7’s battle royale to shut down in January

Hey, you remember that free-to-play Final Fantasy 7 battle royale game that was released back in November of last year? No? Well, Square Enix announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the mobile game would be shutting down on Jan. 11, 2023 at 7 a.m. UTC, citing an inability to deliver “the experience we were hoping to.”
