Alabama radio announcer's 'let’s get out of here!' call on final play against Texas A&M was so perfect

Alabama football fandom is an interesting condition. Things like the excitement of an upset victory, the surreal thrill of national recognition, the end of a long period of disappointment – these are all largely forgotten and alien concepts for fans of the Crimson Tide. But that doesn’t mean Bama fans don’t experience extreme emotions during football games, especially when a hated rival is threatening to hand the Tide a potentially humiliating loss. For Bama fans, victories mean relief from the stress and horror of potentially not winning every game (yes, I can see you rolling your eyes, I get it).

That sense of relief was embodied perfectly by Alabama’s radio play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart with his call of the final play of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M last Saturday. With the Aggies on the 2-yard-line with a chance to win the game on the final play, tension in Tuscaloosa was through the roof and you can see it on Stewart’s face in the video of his call.

There’s not a better summation of what Bama fans were feeling at the end of that game than Stewart’s primal scream of “LET’S GET OUT OF HERE.”