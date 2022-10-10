Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KCBY
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
KCBY
Columbus Day Storm: 60 years ago, a look back at the storm all others are measured against
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbus Day Storm has gone down in history as the single most devastating storm to strike Oregon in the 20th century. Now 60 years after the storm, KATU News dug into our archives for footage from that fateful day. Oct. 12, 1962, started like any...
KCBY
Q&A with Val Hoyle, Democratic candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
With the retirement of Rep. Peter DeFazio, for the first time in nearly 40 years there is no incumbent on the ballot for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. KVAL's Brandon Kamerman sat down with current Oregon Labor Commissioner and Democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District Val Hoyle. Brandon Kamerman, KVAL news:...
KCBY
Q&A with Levi Leatherberry, independent candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
KVAL News is speaking with each of the candidates for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. For the first time in almost 40 years, there is no incumbent in the race with the retirement of Peter DeFazio. KVAL's Brandon Kamerman spoke with independent candidate Levi Leatherberry. Brandon Kamerman, KVAL News: I’m joined...
KCBY
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
KCBY
SNAP benefits get a permanent 12% cost of living increase starting this month
SALEM, Ore. — SNAP recipients will get a 12% cost of living increase to their benefits in October. The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the permanent increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This increases the maximum food benefit for a household of two from $459...
KCBY
Timbers, Thorns CEO Merritt Paulson steps down following report of abuse in women's soccer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced Tuesday that he would step down as CEO of the teams following an NWSL investigation that found systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct across women's soccer, including in the Rose City. Along with the announcement, Merritt...
KCBY
OSAA gives the green light for high school athletes to profit from endorsement deals
Big news coming from the OSAA - effective immediately, high school student-athletes in the state of Oregon can now profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). This comes after the OSAA delegate assembly voted Monday to approve a proposal from the executive board regarding NIL. Oregon joins some...
