whatcomtalk.com
Sustainable Connections Announces Bellingham’s First Community Freedge
Sustainable Connections is excited to announce the opening of the Freedge, a community fridge packed with nutritious food that aims to break down the barriers to food access. Located behind The RE Store at 2316 Kulshan St. Bellingham, WA 98225, the Freedge is open Tuesday – Saturday 11am- 6pm.
whatcomtalk.com
Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season
With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
whatcomtalk.com
Downtown Bellingham Partnership Announces 2022 Storefront Improvement Grant Project Completions
The Downtown Bellingham Partnership (DBP) awarded three city-center businesses funding to make building facade and signage improvements via the organization’s Storefront Improvement Grant and now unveils the visual impact. The awardees were selected for the competitive matching grant program and received up to $2,000 in reimbursable expenses to execute their design proposals.
