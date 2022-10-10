ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcomtalk.com

Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season

With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Downtown Bellingham Partnership Announces 2022 Storefront Improvement Grant Project Completions

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership (DBP) awarded three city-center businesses funding to make building facade and signage improvements via the organization’s Storefront Improvement Grant and now unveils the visual impact. The awardees were selected for the competitive matching grant program and received up to $2,000 in reimbursable expenses to execute their design proposals.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy