CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land nation's No. 1 basketball prospect
Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier is rated the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general is down to a final four of Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC and has set a commitment date for November 16: So, where is Collier headed? ...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kirk Herbstreit Confirms The Plan For ESPN's College GameDay This Saturday
A rumor has been floating around that ESPN's College GameDay will not make the trip out to Knoxville for the Alabama vs. Tennessee game this Saturday. The official College GameDay Twitter account mysteriously deleted a tweet announcing the Week 7 destination. It leads some to believe ESPN has made ...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
Pac-12 Midseason Check-In: Which team should be favored to win the conference?
We’re officially halfway through the 2022 college football season, and it felt like a perfect time to join up with our good friend from USA TODAY’s Trojans Wire, Matt Zemek. Zemek’s USC Trojans are rolling down in Los Angeles, and have gotten out to a perfect 6-0 start on the season, subsequently being ranked No. 6 in the nation. The Lincoln Riley experiment didn’t take long to get off and running, and it seems like QB Caleb Williams and RB Travis Dye can do anything they want on offense and find success. We want to talk about more than just USC, though....
Yardbarker
Is UCLA a legitimate national contender?
Of the 14 remaining undefeated Power Five programs this season, UCLA is among the most surprising. There was a time when the Bruins' success wouldn't be a shock, but the team hasn't won more than eight games in a season since 2014. Even as USC lost its status as an elite program over the last decade, UCLA was still an afterthought in Los Angeles. Chip Kelly's group has a chance to change that.
Elijah Brown's one of two 2024 Quarterbacks Lincoln Riley's Pursuing
Brown is already one of the top high school quarterbacks in the state of California as the starter at powerhouse Mater Dei. The 6-foot-2 180-pounder led the Monarchs to an undefeated season and top national ranking as a sophomore last fall. He proved to be an accurate and efficient passer, hitting over 74 percent of his passes for 2,581 yards and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions. He holds offers from the likes of USC, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia UCLA, Michigan, Arizona, Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, Missouri and Pitt.
Kyle Whittingham didn't have to spice up USC-Utah game week, but he freely chose to
Kyle Whittingham did not say anything unconventional. He said something dozens of other coaches, athletic directors, and administrators would have said. Whittingham is not a revolutionary figure in college football. He is not a rebel or a troublemaker. Anything but. Why is it, then, that Whittingham — when asked if...
Some news and notes from Oregon baseball's Wednesday night scrimmage
As the college football season jumps into week seven, fall baseball is alive and well at campuses across the country. Look no further than the backyard of Autzen Stadium; you'll find PK Park's turf full of players, and the lights turned on as the Ducks took on the Okotoks Dawgs on Wednesday night.
USC at Utah odds, picks and predictions
The USC Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) will face the Utah Utes (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the USC vs. Utah odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Trojans...
2024 PG Dedan Thomas Jr. Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 6
One of the fastest-rising guards in the class of 2024 is considering the Bruins alongside Arizona, Florida, Gonzaga and others.
Burning Questions: Has Brad Holmes Given Dan Campbell Enough Talent?
Read more on the three "burning" questions facing the Detroit Lions during their Week 6 bye.
