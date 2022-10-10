Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation to host a Recovery Reception
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Originally formed as the Ingham County Sobriety Courts Foundation, the Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation (MMTCF) has steadily expanded to include the entire Mid-Michigan region. During its 15-year presence, MMTCF has helped hundreds of participants handle unexpected bills to help relieve money burdens that may threaten their...
WILX-TV
MSU Federal Credit Union announces $5.5M gift to support Michigan State University art programs
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $5.5 million dollars of a gift commitment from the MSU Federal Credit Union is expected to advance multiple art programs over the next five years. MSU announced on Tuesday that the new arts strategy will connect communities with three pillars including integrating arts into the educational experience, research, and campus infrastructure and placemaking.
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
WILX-TV
MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. The resignation is effective 90 days from Thursday, which is Jan. 11, 2023. “It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students....
WILX-TV
Make an Impact: Help Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide beds for children in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No child should have to sleep without a proper bed. They deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. For the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, News 10 is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Sylvan Learning Center to support children in the area by collecting items such as twin sheets, comforters, standard pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets.
WILX-TV
How to close your garden for fall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and...
WILX-TV
Department of State partners hold driver’s license restoration clinic in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General partnered with Union Missionary Baptist Church and DTE Energy in Lansing to host the latest in a series of free driver’s license restoration clinics. “At every stop along our Road to Restoration series,...
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Bobby Horton III
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Bobby Horton III of Olivet. This sixth-grade student competed in track in the Junior Olympics. He finished in the top 20 in the 200-meter and the long jump. He also plays football. If you know a youngster just...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to announce $1M STOP school violence grant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to announce that a $1 million federal U.S. Department of Justice grant has been awarded. It is aimed at improving school security. “We are thrilled to receive this three-year grant created to...
WILX-TV
Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
WILX-TV
Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist toured the I-496 reconstruction site while providing updates on the Rebuilding Michigan Project. Gilchrist was joined by Elissa Slotkin, State Representative Kara Hope, County Commissioner Ryan Sebolt, and Lansing Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-DiSessa. On Tuesday, he provided updates on the Whitmer Administration’s...
WILX-TV
Jackson firefighters raise over $10K for families impacted by muscular dystrophy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Jackson have raised more than $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. According to city officials, the Jackson Fire Department has been raising funds all week. On Thursday, fire crews were taking donations near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Brown Street. The city said...
WILX-TV
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
WILX-TV
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs to satisfy the fans
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, put a good product that wins on the field and the fans at Spartan Stadium won’t depart early as they’ve done the past two home games against Minnesota and Ohio State. I say fans who...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
WILX-TV
Jackson County man wins $25K a year for life playing Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 77-year-old Mark Watson matched the five white balls drawn on Sept. 20 and won a big prize. He won $25,000, a year for life from the Michigan Lottery by playing the Lucky for Life game after buying a ticket online. “I had never played the Lucky...
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society to host free pet vaccine clinic Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society will host a free pet vaccine clinic Wednesday. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Spay and Neuter Clinic, located at 5919 South Cedar Street. It’s the second of three clinics that will give out vaccines...
