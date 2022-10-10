Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for urgent action to combat ageism. According to the WHO, every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes. Experts say that can result in poorer health, workplace struggles, and negative effects on the economy. Tracey Gendron is the chair of the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the author of "Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It." She will be a guest of Lifespan Rochester on Thursday to discuss how ageism has become so prevalent in society and the consequences it has for people of all ages.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO