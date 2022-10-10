Read full article on original website
Ken Selover
3d ago
lbgtq whatever are treated like rock stars! get over yourselves! you ain't special!
Reply
7
AS
2d ago
These clowns expect stranger to bow down to their own image of themselves… if you are a man in a dress… sorry, but your still just a man, a fruity one, but still a man! Cancel me
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
wxxinews.org
The Children's Agenda calls for ending suspensions for young children
A local advocacy organization for children is pushing for an end to school suspensions in most cases, especially for younger kids. The Children’s Agenda has released a report that it said documents over-reliance and disproportionate use of suspensions, even with students as young as those in Pre-K through the 3rd grade.
Children’s Agenda calls for schools to lessen the use of suspensions against kids
The report also said that suspensions were disproportionately used with Black and Hispanic students.
‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
wxxinews.org
Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy
The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Eviction rally calls for improved living conditions in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A call for change for living conditions for tenants here in Rochester. People gathering calling on elected officials to enforce laws that will force landlords to improve conditions for renters in the city. When us tenants call code enforcement, a landlord instead of doing their job,...
wxxinews.org
Author Tracey Gendron on her book, "Ageism Unmasked"
Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for urgent action to combat ageism. According to the WHO, every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes. Experts say that can result in poorer health, workplace struggles, and negative effects on the economy. Tracey Gendron is the chair of the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the author of "Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It." She will be a guest of Lifespan Rochester on Thursday to discuss how ageism has become so prevalent in society and the consequences it has for people of all ages.
Bob Duffy private letter expresses concern over Rochester public safety
The private letter was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.
Local business leaders aim to help the next generation of Rochester entrepreneurs
The organizers of Franchise ROC said they value the tool of franchising and wish to share it with the people of Rochester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester City Council comments on Police Accountability Board turmoil
Bascoe claims he has been meeting with PAB members and staffers since then, which Bascoe says is a "crime."
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
These advocates say Rochester schools don't give kids enough time to play
A new report from the Healthi Kids Coalition finds Rochester kids need more time for play in schools.
13 WHAM
Penfield mourns student's death
The Penfield Central School District is mourning the death of a student. The district announced Wednesday that Penfield High School senior Nathan Weidel died earlier in the morning. No other details were shared, as the district requested privacy for Weidel's family. The district's Trauma, Illness and Grief team and counselors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxinews.org
Former Franklin teacher files legal action against city school district
A former Franklin Upper School teacher is taking legal action against the school, the Rochester City School District, and a student’s family after an alleged assault last year. Teacher Corrine Mundorff is seeking to recover “money damages” after she says a student physically and sexually assaulted her last October....
Hilton FD addresses concern over ALS service provider changes
The fire department is holding a public information session at the station, located at 120 Old Hojack Lane, on October 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Monroe County to hold first-ever Veterans Day Parade
According to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, the parade will offer a chance for the community to admire those who served at the level they deserve.
Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
13 WHAM
PAB calls for NY attorney general to investigate suspended executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate suspended Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. Dwyer Reynolds has been under investigation by a City Council-appointed agency since he was suspended over human resources related complaints in May. Wednesday, Acting Manager...
Comments / 2