Texas fruit lovers pay attention: Can you use pliers to remove a peach pit?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you like eating peaches? If you do, there may be a simpler way to enjoy your favorite fruit. Social media is known for coming up with fun ‘hacks’ or shortcuts to accomplishing easy tasks. One such task involves pliers and a peach. According to social media users, you can use pliers to remove a peach without having to cut the peach open.
