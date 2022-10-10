Read full article on original website
Richland County commissioners hope to save money with financial services contract
MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved three-year contracts with an Ohio firm to help prepare financial reports, a move they said will save the county money. The unanimous vote to contract with Julian & Grube for $85,200 over the next three years came during a meeting with...
Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings
MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities
MANSFIELD – iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM) in partnership with Mechanics Bank, have once again launched a campaign to help our community’s homeless population. From Nov. 1 to 30, listeners in Mid-Ohio will be able to donate much needed items at...
‘Field of Monsters’ speakers share hopes for Friday’s free symposium
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden has observed Mansfield residents searching for the city’s identity for five or 10 years. “We've been such a blue-collar town for so long, but I think we are trying to identify who we are now,” he said.
Knox Pages historian to discuss regional serial killer on Oct. 17 at Loudonville museum
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17 with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a string of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
Open Source: AK Hair Collective staff to host grand opening Oct. 15 in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Working in Los Angeles as a hair stylist during the COVID-19 pandemic forced Andrew Kleiman to reconsider how he paid bills. While his main source of income still comes from his clients in California, he is opening AK Hair Collective in downtown Mansfield to earn passive income and advance development by Mansfield Central Park.
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Ontario hosts 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Oct. 22
ONTARIO -- Mark your calendars for the City of Ontario’s 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail. The trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Marshall Park near the ball fields/dog park.
Nationally-ranked AU firing on all cylinders
ASHLAND — Tim Rose has coached football almost his entire life, but Ashland’s veteran defensive coordinator had a hard time explaining what he witnessed last week. AU’s defensive performance defied logic.
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Game Changer: AU linebacker develops into one of program's best ever
The first Ashland University football game I covered was played on natural grass at Community Stadium. Gary Keller was the head coach, Donald Church was the star running back and Steve Clinkscale, the current co-defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, roamed the secondary.
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum
MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan
ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30. Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
Elyria Open Door Christian tacks win on Wickliffe
Elyria Open Door Christian didn't tinker with Wickliffe, scoring a 3-1 result in the win column on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 6, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
AG Yost sues Delaware County construction company for swindling consumers out of $174K
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday...
