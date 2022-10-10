ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings

MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
MANSFIELD, OH
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event

ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
ASHLAND, OH
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Nationally-ranked AU firing on all cylinders

ASHLAND — Tim Rose has coached football almost his entire life, but Ashland’s veteran defensive coordinator had a hard time explaining what he witnessed last week. AU’s defensive performance defied logic.
ASHLAND, OH
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Game Changer: AU linebacker develops into one of program's best ever

The first Ashland University football game I covered was played on natural grass at Community Stadium. Gary Keller was the head coach, Donald Church was the star running back and Steve Clinkscale, the current co-defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, roamed the secondary.
ASHLAND, OH
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum

MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
MANSFIELD, OH
Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan

ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30. Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
ONTARIO, OH
Elyria Open Door Christian tacks win on Wickliffe

Elyria Open Door Christian didn't tinker with Wickliffe, scoring a 3-1 result in the win column on October 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 6, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ELYRIA, OH
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

