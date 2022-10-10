ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalopnik

MotoGP's Maverick Viñales Criticizes Supersport 300 After Recent Rider Death

The lower categories of international motorcycle racing have had a tragic last two years. In May 2021, 19-year-old Jason Dupasquier died in a Moto3 qualifying session after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In July 2021, 14-year-old Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In September 2021, 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales died in a Supersport 300 race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike.
The Spun

Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident

David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
Daily Mail

Newcastle consider naming rights for St James’ Park and will use Saudi sponsors to help boost revenues in their quest for Champions League football

Newcastle United are looking to Saudi Arabian sponsors to help accelerate their journey towards the Champions League and will consider naming rights for St James’ Park. Chief executive Darren Eales has revealed they will use Saudi’s Public Investment Fund - the club’s majority owners - to ‘open doors’ to commercial partners in the Gulf state and beyond.
Jalopnik

Rebelle Rally Stage 3: Marathon Leg Proves Tough for Everyone

Competitors woke early from their self-camp night to start the second half of the marathon leg of the seventh annual Rebelle Rally, a 1600 mile, all-women’s offroad navigational rally taking place this week in the Nevada and California desert. Teams spent Sunday night at Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs where they camped without the support of the Rebelle staff, mechanics or a comfortable base camp.
Sportico

NYC Marathon Returns With Broadcast Tech, Spanish Feed

The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, which is scheduled to run on Nov. 6, will be back at full capacity of 50,000 runners this year, and it’s bringing several upgrades to its broadcast. Produced in coordination with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, the broadcast will be aired on ESPN2 across the United States, and on ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area. Organizers promise fewer interruptions of the professional athlete races, thanks to the introduction of two-box commercial breaks, and the broadcast will include split-screen features, allowing viewers to follow the pro women’s race, the pro men’s race, the...
The Independent

Ethan Hayter unsure if road and track juggling act will be possible at Olympics

Ethan Hayter will be back in the velodrome to defend his omnium world title this weekend but admits he does not know if will still be able to juggle road and track racing come the Paris Olympics.Hayter has joined the likes of Dame Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald in a 20-strong Great Britain squad headed to the outskirts of the French capital for this week’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships, but he may not return when the same venue hosts the Olympic track cycling in 2024.The 24-year-old made his name on the track, winning his first world title in 2018...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: Furious Man United fans are having to PROVE they were at matches - because a turnstile IT glitch means the club thinks they stayed away and could STOP them renewing season tickets

Manchester United season-ticket holders have been left outraged after being told to provide a description of their clothing and photographic ID so they can be identified on CCTV to prove they were at home matches the club claim they did not attend. Under stricter rules introduced for the 2022-23 Premier...
