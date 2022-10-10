Read full article on original website
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Jalopnik
MotoGP's Maverick Viñales Criticizes Supersport 300 After Recent Rider Death
The lower categories of international motorcycle racing have had a tragic last two years. In May 2021, 19-year-old Jason Dupasquier died in a Moto3 qualifying session after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In July 2021, 14-year-old Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In September 2021, 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales died in a Supersport 300 race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike.
Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
Jalopnik
How to Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, NHRA and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, October 15-16
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and ARCA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
SkySports
Robbie Dunne: Jockey wins with first ride since 10-month ban for bullying and harassing Bryony Frost
Robbie Dunne made a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford. Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost. The jockey was subject to a week-long...
Cynisca Cycling announces team roster for debut season
Cynisca Cycling, a new American UCI Pro Continental team, announces team roster for debut season
dotesports.com
4 Royal Never Give Up starters test positive for COVID, will temporarily play remotely at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Four out of five League of Legends players in Royal Never Give Up’s starting lineup have...
Newcastle consider naming rights for St James’ Park and will use Saudi sponsors to help boost revenues in their quest for Champions League football
Newcastle United are looking to Saudi Arabian sponsors to help accelerate their journey towards the Champions League and will consider naming rights for St James’ Park. Chief executive Darren Eales has revealed they will use Saudi’s Public Investment Fund - the club’s majority owners - to ‘open doors’ to commercial partners in the Gulf state and beyond.
SkySports
Frankel's Last Dance: Sky Sports Racing exclusive features jockey Tom Queally on ten-year anniversary of Champions Day triumph
Sky Sports Racing is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Frankel's final race by broadcasting Frankel's Last Dance, a special ten-minute feature that includes an exclusive interview with rider Tom Queally and previously unseen footage - shot in 4k - of the great colt's final race. Frankel ended his career unbeaten,...
dotesports.com
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
Jalopnik
Rebelle Rally Stage 3: Marathon Leg Proves Tough for Everyone
Competitors woke early from their self-camp night to start the second half of the marathon leg of the seventh annual Rebelle Rally, a 1600 mile, all-women’s offroad navigational rally taking place this week in the Nevada and California desert. Teams spent Sunday night at Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs where they camped without the support of the Rebelle staff, mechanics or a comfortable base camp.
ESPN
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after doping ban - UK Athletics director
UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban expires but added that it would be hard for the sprinter to return to Britain's 4x100m team. Ujah was provisionally suspended after prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup records: Best batting, bowling and team numbers in history ahead of 2022 tournament
The T20 World Cup begins this weekend as the competition's most successful team takes on a real underdog. Sri Lanka, who have more wins than anyone else at this event, face Namibia at Kardinia Park in the opening match of the 2022 tournament in Australia. Yet theirs is a record...
NYC Marathon Returns With Broadcast Tech, Spanish Feed
The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, which is scheduled to run on Nov. 6, will be back at full capacity of 50,000 runners this year, and it’s bringing several upgrades to its broadcast. Produced in coordination with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, the broadcast will be aired on ESPN2 across the United States, and on ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area. Organizers promise fewer interruptions of the professional athlete races, thanks to the introduction of two-box commercial breaks, and the broadcast will include split-screen features, allowing viewers to follow the pro women’s race, the pro men’s race, the...
Ethan Hayter unsure if road and track juggling act will be possible at Olympics
Ethan Hayter will be back in the velodrome to defend his omnium world title this weekend but admits he does not know if will still be able to juggle road and track racing come the Paris Olympics.Hayter has joined the likes of Dame Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald in a 20-strong Great Britain squad headed to the outskirts of the French capital for this week’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships, but he may not return when the same venue hosts the Olympic track cycling in 2024.The 24-year-old made his name on the track, winning his first world title in 2018...
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: Furious Man United fans are having to PROVE they were at matches - because a turnstile IT glitch means the club thinks they stayed away and could STOP them renewing season tickets
Manchester United season-ticket holders have been left outraged after being told to provide a description of their clothing and photographic ID so they can be identified on CCTV to prove they were at home matches the club claim they did not attend. Under stricter rules introduced for the 2022-23 Premier...
