Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
fox26houston.com
Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
Click2Houston.com
5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen five days ago in Greenspoint area
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl. Gabriella Price hasn't been seen since Oct. 6, according to her family. She was last seen leaving the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive in the Greenspoint area. There's no description...
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Grief counselors available after 17-year-old stabs 2 classmates at Wharton HS, school says
Wharton High School resumes classes after a stabbing incident led to their campus to go on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Grief counselors will be available on campus.
Watch: Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during his morning walk in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road near Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High...
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Click2Houston.com
3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say
WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
