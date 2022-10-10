ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox26houston.com

Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Daily South

Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say

WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
WHARTON, TX

