Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, total

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule .

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bengals are -130 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Saints are +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

NFL Week 6 odds :

The Bengals are coming off a 19-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions :

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 6 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 6 schedule, television information

