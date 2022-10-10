ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule .

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bengals are -130 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Saints are +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

NFL Week 6 odds :

The Bengals are coming off a 19-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaHAs_0iTUMzbH00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 6 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 6 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants sizzle

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, total

NBC Sports

NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
