Phoenix, AZ

Woman in critical condition after being hit by a dump truck in Tolleson

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after a dump truck hit her in Tolleson on Monday morning.

The woman, 75, was crossing the street with a 3-year-old child at 93rd Avenue and Baden Street, when a stopped dump truck proceeded through the intersection, hitting the woman. The child was not injured.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Tolleson police are considering impairment as a factor in the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

