newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'
A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago." More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Woman Robbed While Walking in Chicago's West Loop Wants To See More Safety Measures
It was near a viaduct underpass where a Chicago woman feared for her life last week, robbed as she was walking home from dinner. “I was like, 'what’s in his hands? What’s in his hands?'” she said. “Is there a gun? Is there a knife?”. Katie,...
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?
When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
CBS News
Standoff ends in Oak Park for person in distress in Harlem Avenue building
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 19-hour standoff in Oak Park has ended and the streets along Harlem Avenue near Division have reopened. Police were out in force in Oak Park Thursday afternoon as they responded to a barricade situation with someone in distress. The standoff brought several officers to...
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
5 Chicago area residents busted for taking part in $7M, nationwide criminal enterprise
Those arrested are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise, even certain medications from Chicago area stores, sell those goods to others who suspects, who then would resell them, oftentimes to people in different states.
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
$1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.
The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery
One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
'Just shoot him': Uptown man is pistol-whipped, shot at by would-be carjackers, CPD says
"I would not wish that moment on anyone, to hear two shots fired towards somebody that you love and not know what you're going to see when you look around."
NBC Chicago
Unleashed Dogs Running Loose in Chicago Parks Fetch Increased Complaints, Aldermen Say
Chicago pet owners are letting their unleashed dogs run wild in parks and other public property, triggering fist fights and threats of violence, the head of Animal Care and Control was told Wednesday. With Animal Care and Control Executive Director Mamadou Diakhate testifying at City Council budget hearings, Ald. Scott...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area
Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier. First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning...
Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side
A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to Metra officials. According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the...
