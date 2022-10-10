ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Theater usher mourned after body found: 'She could carry on a conversation with anybody'

By Charles Runnells, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183fYs_0iTUMqek00

Family and friends of a Fort Myers Beach theater usher were mourning her death after authorities found her body this weekend, about 1½ weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed her house.

Martha “Marti” Campbell, 74, worked for years as an usher at Fort Myers venues Florida Repertory Theatre and Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. She also volunteered at Edison & Ford Winter Estates.

“We’re all extremely sad,” said Juan Santiago, Florida Rep’s director of operations, on Monday. “It breaks our heart to know that we lost a member of our family. We’re all family here.”

Campbell’s family shared the sad news Sunday on Facebook.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that our family matriarch Martha Marti Campbell has been found deceased,” they wrote under the heading “Official family update.” “This is not the news that any of us were praying for, but we now have closure as a family.”

Previous coverage:Florida Rep usher missing after Fort Myers Beach house started collapsing during Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian: Fort Myers Beach residents back on the island for the first time

'It was a quarter-mile that way':Boats of all kinds litter neighborhoods in wake of Ian

Campbell lived at 100 Hercules Drive across the street from her brother, Robert Campbell. According to a family post, she sought refuge in a second-floor bathtub as Hurricane Ian stormed Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 28. The last they heard from her on the phone, her house was starting to collapse around her.

“It’s really just a huge loss for our family,” said Marti’s niece, Alison Campbell.

Robert Campbell survived the hurricane in his own home, Alison Campbell said. He was talking to his sister on the phone shortly before her house collapsed.

“He had gone back to his place just to grab a couple of things to weather the storm,” Alison said. “And the water rose too quickly.”

Both houses were destroyed in the hurricane, she said.

'She was always very caring, very loving, very supportive of people'

Marti Campbell was a retired home economics teacher who'd worked for years at Clewiston Middle School. She later turned her attention to two things she loved in Southwest Florida — the arts and history. That’s why she spent so much time at The Edison Estates, Mann Hall and Florida Rep, her niece said.

“She wanted to make her community, the Fort Myers Beach area, just the best,” Alison Campbell said. “And that’s why she did so much volunteer work.”

Marti Campbell’s niece described her aunt — a native of Maysville, Kentucky, where she’d recently bought a second house — as an extremely friendly and caring woman.

“Marti never knew a stranger,” Alison said. “She met you once, and you were her friend for life. …

“She could carry on a conversation with anybody. She was always very caring, very loving, very supportive of people.”

Hurricane waves breached Florida Rep:Now the theater is recovering

Alison Campbell said the family was shocked by Marti Campbell’s death, especially since early predictions showed the hurricane hitting farther north near where Alison Campbell lives in Seminole.

Her niece said she sent a message to Campbell and her uncle the morning of the hurricane. “I just said, ‘Stay safe,’” she said. “And they were like, ‘We’re worried about you. Make sure you stay safe.’

“Because it was supposed to hit the Tampa Bay area and it didn’t. It hit them. It hit them much harder than anyone would’ve expected.”

Florida Rep honors Marti Campbell

Campbell volunteered as an usher for 16 years at Florida Rep and 14 at Mann Hall (where she was also an aisle captain).

Mann Hall posted a tribute to Campbell on Facebook Sunday and described her as “our dear friend, usher, and Aisle Captain Martha Marti Campbell.”

“She loved the theater and it showed in her enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to the Barbara B. Mann Volunteer Usher Program,” the venue wrote. “During her meetings with her ushers, you could see her years as a teacher shine through. …

“We were so lucky to have such an inspiring usher and Aisle Captain as one of our own. Heaven has gained another angel and Marti’s sweet smile and little hair barrettes will surely be missed.”

Campbell’s family is asking friends and family members to post “Marti stories” on her Facebook page: bit.ly/3MlUhBB.

Funeral services will be announced later, the family wrote on Facebook.

“Marti was a servant of the community, volunteering countless hours,” they said in their official post. “We greatly appreciate all of those that have become part of our family during this painful time and never gave up during our search for our beloved family member.”

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

Comments / 7

Related
moderncampground.com

29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian

At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man says he survived Hurricane Ian by hiding out in an unusual spot — a refrigerator. Fort Myers resident George Andrad told WBBH he lives on the bottom floor of a home along Estero Boulevard, but he went to his upstairs neighbor's home when the water started to rise.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
thesandpaper.net

Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ

As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Lesson from Ian: People are the greatest bulwark

It’s been several weeks now, and recovery is well underway. So it’s a good time to take stock. How bad was Hurricane Ian? And what did we learn from it?. The severity of Ian can’t be overstated. For Southwest Florida, it was the worst storm in history, with losses projected to surpass $100 billion.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

It could take 6 months to identify people killed by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It's been two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and officials are still trying to get in contact with hundreds of missing people. Search and recovery efforts have been underway ever since the storm, but the sheer level of destruction is making finding people much more difficult.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Ian#Florida Repertory Theatre#Edison Ford#Florida Rep
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn, and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy