Columbia, MO

MU announces homecoming kickoff and parade start times

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri r evealed the times for its homecoming festivities.

The annual homecoming parade will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will be at 3 p.m.

The Missouri Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2) in a Southeastern Conference bout at Faurot Field. The Tigers will be coming off their bye week and are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Columbia, MO
