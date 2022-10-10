MU announces homecoming kickoff and parade start times

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri r evealed the times for its homecoming festivities.

The annual homecoming parade will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will be at 3 p.m.

The Missouri Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2) in a Southeastern Conference bout at Faurot Field. The Tigers will be coming off their bye week and are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

