Camden, MI

Camden-Frontier's hard nose running torches Athens for 302 yards to win their fourth game

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
CAMDEN — Can you start saying playoffs? Not quite, but head coach Rob Wickham and the Camden-Frontier varsity football team now project as one of the teams in for the 8-player playoffs this fall after taking down Athens in a 42-36 victory.

It was a tough battle on both fronts for Camden-Frontier, but the running game took over and dug their cleats in the turf for 302 yards of offense. The game came down to the final possession. Camden-Frontier and Athens were tied with five minutes left in the game. Camden-Frontier took possession on their 40-yard line. They were able to put together a long drive thanks to hard running from Brayden Miller and Mikey Roe.

Camden-Frontier punched it in with 35 seconds left to play to take the lead. C-F successfully prevented Athens from scoring again.

Brandon Hall had 16 carries for 57 yards. Kaiden Conroy had 14 carries and 77 yards. Mikey Roe had one of his best games yet on the ground and through the air. Roe had 87 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Mikey then passed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Alex Haul led the team in receiving yards with 58 on three catches, scoring one touchdown. Worm Wickham had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Brayden Miller had 11 tackles and Logan Leggett had five tackles. Kaiden Conroy had one fumble recovery.

Camden-Frontier is 4-3 this fall. Their playoff hopes are very much alive. However, Camden-Frontier will have two more obstacles to clear before earning the right to play in the postseason. While they should be the favorites when they travel to North Adams-Jerome in week nine, they will first have to host the undefeated Colon Magi in week eight.

It will be a tall order for coach Wickham and his team, but two big wins may give them an edge that Colon is not ready for. The game will be played on Oct. 14th, with a kickoff time scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

