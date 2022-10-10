ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U of M program aims to help students save bucks on books

By Aarron Fleming
 3 days ago

Many students at the University of Memphis will be spared much of the high cost of books and course materials thanks to a new program the U of M announced Monday.

Starting in the spring 2023 semester, undergraduate students will pay $24 per credit hour to receive all required books and course materials for each class they take.

“Access and affordability for students are among our core principles at the University of Memphis, and this initiative aligns perfectly with those efforts,” interim provost Abby Parrill-Baker said in a release. “We are excited to partner with Barnes & Noble, and we appreciate their commitment to providing pathways for student success on our campus and across the country.”

The new program is in partnership with Barnes & Noble College, an academic solutions company that operates campus bookstores for colleges and universities across the nation.

In addition to just course materials, under the new program, the company will also take over management of the U of M’s bookstore, including its retail merchandise and online services.

“We are excited about our partnership with the U of M as we implement Tigers SmartStart to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, president of Barnes & Noble College, in the release. “Tigers SmartStart ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support the U of M’s mission of providing the highest quality education, and through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help drive success for U of M’s students in the classroom and beyond.”

The university estimates that the new program will save students around 30% to 50% on the cost of course materials over the course of their undergraduate careers.

According to the Education Data Initiative, as of July 2022, the average full-time, in-state, undergraduate student attending a four-year, public university was spending $1,226 on materials per academic year.

The new program brings the cost down to $288 per semester for students taking 12 credit hours, the minimum amount required to be considered full-time. That’s nearly a 23% drop in cost.

Data from the U of M from the fall 2022 semester also shows that the university had more than 16,000 undergraduate students. Nearly half (46%) of the university’s degree-seeking undergraduate students, over 6,000 total, received federal Pell grants.

But even though the program is aimed at cutting costs for students, if students prefer to buy their own books directly from a bookstore, they can opt out of Tiger SmartStart.

Students also need not worry about selecting needed materials for their courses as it appears that will be soon taken care of as well.

Starting in December, students will receive emails asking for their preferred delivery method of materials for the fall semester. The campus bookstore will then prepare those materials and notify students when they are ready to pick up in person or that they have them shipped to them.

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

