Flood Watch issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Locally heavy rainfall will occur across the area today into Saturday morning. Amounts in excess of 2 to 3 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds generally along the Downeast coast and across higher terrain areas. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Locally heavy rainfall will occur across the area today into Saturday morning. Amounts in excess of 2 to 3 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
