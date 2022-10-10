Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Locally heavy rainfall will occur across the area today into Saturday morning. Amounts in excess of 2 to 3 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO