What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Contract For New Park, Services For Seniors
The Santa Clarita City Council approved a design contract for a new park in the city as well as funds for senior services at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting. The city council unanimously approved Tuesday’s consent calendar, which included a design contract for the Via Princessa Park set to be located along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.
myburbank.com
Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin
Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita Transit installs new UV sanitation system on all buses
Santa Clarita Transit has installed new ultraviolet, UV, sanitation systems on all of its 119 buses. The United Safety Active Purification systems purifies the air and cleans the surfaces in the bus. It utilizes safe levels of naturally occurring hydroperoxides to eliminate 99% of germs, microbes, viruses and bacteria in the air, and on surfaces. It is also effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | Celebrating 35 years of Cityhood
“The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will.” — Andy Warhol. This quote was read to us at the first City Council meeting in September by one of the dozens of local leaders and community members who came out to support saving SCVHistory.com. This website was created in 1996 by local historian Leon Worden. Since that time, it has grown to house nearly 100,000 archival items in various digital formats. When you log on, you can read the stories of local residents who lived through such monumental events as the St. Francis Dam Disaster, the earliest gold discovery in California, the launch of the first commercial oil production in Mentryville and the beginning of the film industry with silent movie star William S. Hart.
outlooknewspapers.com
City OKs Pickwick Lawsuit Settlement
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The city of Burbank approved a settlement agreement for the Pickwick housing lawsuit on Tuesday. The arrangement represents an alignment between the developer of the townhome project, the city and the surrounding Rancho Equestrian neighborhood after months of litigation.
signalscv.com
Firefighters knock down industrial center fire
Thick black smoke could be seen in the sky above the Valencia Industrial Center as a commercial fire broke out on Avenue Scott and Anza Drive Thursday evening. Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores said firefighters knocked down the fire at 6:11 p.m. and there was no damage to the interior of the commercial building.
citywatchla.com
Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases
When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Halts New Drive-Thrus
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this Tuesday to impose an immediate moratorium on applications for new business drive-thrus for 45 days. The measure, which went into effect immediately, comes just a month after the council installed speedbumps,...
Santa Clarita Radio
All Southbound 5 Freeway Lanes To Be Closed Overnight Later This Month
All southbound 5 Freeway lanes are expected to be closed overnight later this month as Metro continues to upgrade the Golden State Freeway. On Oct. 25 and 26, Metro is set to fully close southbound 5 Freeway lanes between Hasley Canyon and Newhall Ranch Roads in Castaic for sign replacement in the overnight hours, according to officials.
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
theregistrysocal.com
Fully Occupied Retail Plaza in South El Monte Listed for $11.76MM
A fully occupied retail building in South El Monte is adding to a number of retail assets in the Greater Los Angeles area that have been placed on the market for sale. According to a property listing from CBRE, the 22,846 square foot AutoZone Plaza has been placed up for sale, with guidance pricing set at $11.76 million, or about $515 per square foot.
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
Large Tree Branch Blocks Traffic Lanes in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Sheriff’s deputies were blocking two westbound lanes of traffic on Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive in Valencia due to a large branch that broke off from a tree and landed on traffic lanes around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Deputies tried cutting...
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering The 5 Freeway Tunnel Crash 15 Years Later
A trucker lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside the Interstate 5 Freeway Tunnel, sparking a deadly pile-up that killed two adults and one child in a 29-vehicle traffic collision 15 years ago. On Friday, Oct 12, 2007, the Newhall Pass 5 Freeway Tunnel Fire was triggered by a...
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
signalscv.com
Will LA City Council fiasco lead to redistricting reform?
Racism, redistricting and resignation. Those were the three R-words that rocked the California political world this week, as everyone from Gov. Gavin Newsom to U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla to statewide candidates in the Nov. 8 election weighed in on a leaked 2021 recording obtained by the Los Angeles Times in which three Los Angeles City Council members and an influential local labor leader made racist comments, mocked their colleagues and plotted how to consolidate political power in the city’s once-in-a-decade redistricting process.
Who Are the Key Suspects In Leaking the Racist City Hall Audio?
Speculation abounds about the leak of hate-filled audio from an Oct. 2021 meeting as federal public corruption officials continue the City Hall sweep dubbed “Operation Casino Loyale” The post Who Are the Key Suspects In Leaking the Racist City Hall Audio? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
scvnews.com
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Oct. 22 – City of Santa Clarita: Youth Sports. Volunteer zombies will help create a fun and spooky experience for Youth Sports Zombie Run participants. Volunteers will chase and pull off removable flags worn by participants. Volunteers may dress in their own zombie outfits or be “zombie-fied” at the...
