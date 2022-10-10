Read full article on original website
Brazos County Crime Stoppers to hold Fundraising Gala after milestone year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers seeks to prevent and solve crime in Brazos County with the help of the community. Rob Santarsiero, Law Enforcement Coordinator, says 2022 has been a busy year full of accomplishments for the organization. “Our board of directors, they are all new and...
Bryan Rotary Club announces return of Field of Valor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club will soon be giving community members a chance to honor a loved one this Veterans Day. Since 2011 the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13.
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
Bryan ISD Eduaction Foundation gives $65,000 in grants to teachers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning Bryan ISD staff members and its Education Foundation went to all the schools in the districts to award grants to teachers and faculty. 44 teachers got a piece of Sixty Five Thousand dollars that the Education Foundation distributed. Teachers requested grants for items that...
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House. The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.
Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley encourages inclusivity for jobseekers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is a staple in the community for offering several services for anyone wanting to find a job, including people with disabilities. October is National Disability Employee Awareness Month, and Barbara Clemmons with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley says this month helps employers learn...
Bryan Based Meals On Wheels Starts Fundraising To Purchase The Land And Building It Is Currently Leasing
The Bryan based Meals on Wheels operation, whose volunteers deliver more than 500 meals each week to Brazos and some surrounding counties, has started fundraising to purchase the land and building that it is currently leasing. That is after learning the property behind St. Anthony’s Catholic church near downtown Bryan...
Texas A&M students hosting free health fair Oct. 15
Students and volunteers from Texas A&M Health will provide health screenings, health education, medication reviews and more. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a list of their current medications. The first 100 participants will receive complimentary gift bags. Modeled after the Texas A&M student government organization the Big Event, the...
Catalytic converter thefts strike on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
YMCA officals hear from College Station community during public meeting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Representative from the Central Texas YMCA came to College Station to hear if the community would be interested in bringing YMCA programs to their area. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says that a good representation of the community came to the meeting and showed how...
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Club plant sale October 14-15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is hosting its Fall 2022 plant sale this weekend. The sale is Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the lawn by the AgriLife Center. It’s located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.
Bryan seeks fifth win of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers. The Vikings are coming off a bye week...
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
Baby boom recorded at St. Joseph Health in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cooing of new parents over their newborn was a common sight at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital during the month of September, as the hospital experienced it’s own baby boom. There was a record high number of deliveries with over 200 newborns,...
Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline. Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote. Locations that people are still able to register at are:. Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am –...
Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Kylie Maxson is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Kylie is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, coaches for Navasota’s Little Diggers, and has made Academic All-District every year of high school.
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
