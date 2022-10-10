ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehouse Parish, LA

ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next to the area.

All lanes of traffic will remain open during this closure.

