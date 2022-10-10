Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Missing Michelle Reynolds: Surveillance image shows last known outfit as search for Texas mom reaches day 20
Michelle Reynolds, a 40-year-old Texas English teacher and mother of three has now been missing for 20 days. Her Lexus SUV was recovered in New Orleans.
Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
wwno.org
After Plum Orchard bike fatality, victim mourned by neighbors: 'He was like family'
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
WDSU
New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate interstate crash that sent 2 to hospital
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a multi-car crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The crash happened on Read Boulevard at the South Interstate 10 Service Road, according to NOPD. Police say the crash involved three cars. Two people were sent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into jail gate after woman is shot while driving in Mid-City
Just before 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
Abandoned dog in search of forever home after being rescued by Tulane student
Bernstein said the dog was trembling and frozen with fear so he rushed to its side to comfort the purebred German Shorthaired Pointer.
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
roadtirement.com
New Orleans’ famed above ground tombs in St Louis Cemetery No. 1
St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 was established via a Royal Spanish Land Grant in 1789. It was originally outside the city limits, and was at least twice its current size. The Archdiocese of New Orleans now has control of this cemetery. Currently the only way you can get into the cemetery is with a licensed tour guide. Unfortunately vandalism has forced this action. This cemetery was definitely on our list of things to “be sure to see” when we visited New Orleans in January, 2018.
uptownmessenger.com
NOPD seeks suspect in burglary of Freret Street business
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sept. 2, in the 4900 block of Freret Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the man pictured above entered a business and attempted to grab a cash...
Comments / 1