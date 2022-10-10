ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans

ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
fox26houston.com

Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU

New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
roadtirement.com

New Orleans’ famed above ground tombs in St Louis Cemetery No. 1

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 was established via a Royal Spanish Land Grant in 1789. It was originally outside the city limits, and was at least twice its current size. The Archdiocese of New Orleans now has control of this cemetery. Currently the only way you can get into the cemetery is with a licensed tour guide. Unfortunately vandalism has forced this action. This cemetery was definitely on our list of things to “be sure to see” when we visited New Orleans in January, 2018.
uptownmessenger.com

NOPD seeks suspect in burglary of Freret Street business

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sept. 2, in the 4900 block of Freret Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the man pictured above entered a business and attempted to grab a cash...
