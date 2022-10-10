ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, MA

Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6Gq7_0iTUKTTj00

KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend.

Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Kingston police on Monday identified the victims as Colin Canham and Sara Emerick.

Police noted that the couple has a 6-year-old girl who was not home at the time of the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Cheryl McLaughlin
3d ago

So heartbreaking for their daughter. Such a selfish choice to make. So instead of being grown ups and learning to co parent, the child has no parents at all. Sad

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Kingston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
BILLERICA, MA
Boston

Couple identified in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

A husband and wife were found dead at a home on Elm Street Sunday. The couple had a young daughter. Officials have identified the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide that occured in Kingston over the weekend. Colin Canham, 45, and Sara Emerick, 45, both of Kingston,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting

BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
133K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy