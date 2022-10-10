Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski was back in federal court in Topeka on Wednesday. He’s facing charges related to rape and kidnapping, but there are accusations swirling throughout Kansas City, Kansas, that he may be responsible for more crimes. Our cameras caught up with Golubski as he headed...
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
KTTS
UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
kcur.org
Federal case against former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski could expand
Disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski was in federal court in Topeka Wednesday for his third appearance in a case that prosecutors say is already amassing reams of evidence and will likely grow as the investigation continues. Golubski, 69, wearing a navy blue suit, tie and leather...
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
16-year-old arrested for alleged threat at Kansas high school
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 290 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police were notified of an alleged threat of violence at Ottawa High School, 1120 South Ash, according to a media release. Officers located and...
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
Police: Woman held captive near KC for a month, repeatedly raped
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday. He is charged...
bluevalleypost.com
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
921news.com
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Excelsior Springs neighbor recounts alleged kidnapping victim coming to her door
Excelsior Springs, Missouri, neighbors were shocked when a woman approached them for help Friday, saying she'd been kidnapped and assaulted.
Child’s death under investigation, Kansas City police say
Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
KMBC.com
Neighbors in Excelsior Springs shocked as details emerge in rape and kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Public works crews on Monday secured boards on the windows of 39-year-old Tim Haslett Jr. in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue, just days after prosecutors charged Haslett with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Lisa Johnson watched the crews work, remembering what...
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
