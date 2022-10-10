ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound I-8 to SR-125 connectors closed Monday night

By Amber Coakley
SAN DIEGO — The eastbound Interstate 8 connector to both northbound and southbound Interstate State Route 125 will be closed Monday night from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for electrical work, according to Caltrans.

As maintenance crews work, motorists will be detoured to Grossmont Center Drive/La Mesa Boulevard, where they will turn right. From there, motorist will turn left onto Grossmont Boulevard to northbound or southbound SR-125.

Drivers can monitor traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, by checking the Caltrans Travel Alert QuickMap .

For updates related to transportation in San Diego, Caltrans has encouraged motorists to follow the department on Twitter at the handle @SDCaltrans.

