Eastbound I-8 to SR-125 connectors closed Monday night

SAN DIEGO — The eastbound Interstate 8 connector to both northbound and southbound Interstate State Route 125 will be closed Monday night from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for electrical work, according to Caltrans.

As maintenance crews work, motorists will be detoured to Grossmont Center Drive/La Mesa Boulevard, where they will turn right. From there, motorist will turn left onto Grossmont Boulevard to northbound or southbound SR-125.

Drivers can monitor traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, by checking the Caltrans Travel Alert QuickMap .

For updates related to transportation in San Diego, Caltrans has encouraged motorists to follow the department on Twitter at the handle @SDCaltrans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.