With the promotion of Joe Mazzulla to Celtics interim head coach in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal, Boston still has one vacant position on its coaching staff. It was rumored the Celtics would look for an experienced coach — even one that might have been an NBA head coach before too — to aid the massive transition Mazzulla is undertaking. There were also reports the Celtics were interested in bringing back Brad Stevens’ top assistant in Jay Larranaga, and reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers to speak with him.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO