Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Bruins Release Hype Video Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Capitals
It’s almost time for Bruins hockey. Boston opens its 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Fans already are excited with the return of David Krejci after spending last year in Czech Republic, Patrice Bergeron returning for another season and a new head coach behind the bench in Jim Montgomery.
NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
Celtics Make It Clear They Trust Marcus Smart At Point Guard
As it has been for the last two seasons, a popular preseason question that many have for the Celtics is whether or not Marcus Smart is the right point guard to guide Boston to a championship. That’s right, after a season in which he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player...
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
Bruins Dealt Injury In Season Opener With Jake DeBrusk’s Early Exit
The Boston Bruins started the campaign on the right note with a 5-2 road win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, but it wasn’t all good vibes coming out of their season-opening victory. Already dealing with injuries to stars Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand while...
Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End
The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.
Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Ahead Of Season Opener
Over the last 10 seasons, the Boston Bruins have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but each time they didn’t come away with the coveted hardware. The Bruins might be armed with more motivation this season to get their hands on Lord Stanley, but it could be an uphill battle to get in a position to have that sizable opportunity.
Marcus Smart ‘Told’ Joe Mazzulla What His Role Would Be This Season
In the lead up to the regular season, Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla had conversations with Marcus Smart about the veteran’s on-floor role with the team. It seems Mazzulla did a lot of listening during those talks with Smart, though. “He told me what it was going...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Risk’ Pays Off With Czech Line Dominance
The Boston Bruins cruised to a 5-2 victory in their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The offensive firestorm was led by a newly constructed second line made up by David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha. The chemistry that unit showed in its first NHL game was...
Jim Montgomery Reflects On First Win At Helm Of Bruins
Jim Montgomery left Wednesday’s 5-2 season-opening win for the Boston Bruins over the Washington Capitals with a souvenir. The first-year coach left with the game puck in hand, a special memento to commemorate his first win behind Boston’s bench. “I did. An honor,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen...
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of Season Opener
The Bruins begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night after an offseason that saw the returns of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. And even though Boston is facing some injuries to key players, coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t want that to be the focus. Boston travels to Washington to take on...
Why Al Horford Believes Celtics Are Ready For Upcoming Season
The Boston Celtics are days away from kicking off their follow-up campaign after finishing atop the Eastern Conference and 15-year veteran Al Horford has faith in the squad’s preparation before opening night. Horford, entering his age 36 season amid his fifth run with the Celtics, partook in the deepest...
Watch Patrice Bergeron Score Bruins’ First Goal Of 2022-23
The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are officially on the board, thanks to a familiar power-play grouping. Less than 10 minutes into the start of their season, the Bruins scored their first power play goal, with captain Patrice Bergeron tallying his first of the season, firing a rebound shot by Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. His two helpers were familiar faces to fans on Causeway, David Pastrnak and the returning David Krejci. That core group is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink in Boston this season.
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Reveals Which NBA Players He Studies
While the NBA preseason allows established starting players to get back in their groove before the games officially count, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser has utilized such contests to make his run at a role before opening night on Oct. 18. Hauser, originally acquired through a two-way contract agreement with...
Alex Ovechkin Chasing History, Capitals Start Season Vs. Bruins
Alex Ovechkin can make some more history this season. The Boston Bruins will kick off the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Ovechkin currently sits at 780 career goals, best for third all-time in the NHL. The Capitals captain is 21 goals away from Gordie Howe and second place.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Not Planning On Adding To Coaching Staff
With the promotion of Joe Mazzulla to Celtics interim head coach in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal, Boston still has one vacant position on its coaching staff. It was rumored the Celtics would look for an experienced coach — even one that might have been an NBA head coach before too — to aid the massive transition Mazzulla is undertaking. There were also reports the Celtics were interested in bringing back Brad Stevens’ top assistant in Jay Larranaga, and reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers to speak with him.
Six Takeaways From Bruins’ Season Opening Win Vs. Capitals
The Bruins opened their season with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capitals One Arena in a game that featured the return of David Krejci and David Pastrnak picking up right where he left off last year. Boston still has some kinks to work out,...
Kendrick Perkins Questions Warriors Amid Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Saga
Former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins isn’t sold on the Golden State Warriors’ handling of an in-house situation following the viral physical altercation between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. During a discussion on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Perkins, who spent 14 seasons in the...
