ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XVqK_0iTUJo6J00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.

Upon arrival, police confirmed two occupants were able to exit the vehicle following the crash. They were transported to area hospitals with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the CVPD.

The cause of the collision has not been determined. Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information has been encouraged to contact the CVPD’s Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Valerinski
3d ago

This is becoming a common problem with people exiting the HOV lane from the freeway. They see a green light in the distance and think they can make it but don’t realize you have to make a hairpin turn at the end. SLOW DOWN PEOPLE!

Reply
2
Related
NBC San Diego

Passenger Killed When Sedan Slams Into Semi on I-15

A teenager from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Sports
Chula Vista, CA
Accidents
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified

A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
TEMECULA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Traffic Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
onscene.tv

Victims Pistol-whipped During Carjacking | San Diego

10.10.2022 | 3:35 AM | SAN DIEGO – 3 males were hanging out in the back parking lot of Southcrest Park with two cars. All 3 were sitting in a black KIA Forte when 2-3 other men suddenly appeared, opened the car doors, and attacked the other 3. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
onscene.tv

Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego

10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy