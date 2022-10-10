Raised in Muldrow, Amy Edwards balances her work at Sallisaw NOW Coalition with being a dedicated single mother of 3 boys and tireless marathon runner. “My oldest (Brody, 13) really likes boneless chicken wings,” Amy Edwards says, providing a glimpse of her personal life and her parenting technique. “We were talkin’ about addiction — and I’m just really open with him — and he was like, ‘Mom, I promise I’ll not be addicted to anything … but boneless chicken wings.’ And he was so serious, he was like, ‘I won’t.’ And I said, ‘I really appreciate that.’

MULDROW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO