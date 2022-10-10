ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Comments / 0

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

CN, AmeriCorps to hire Head Start tutors

TAHLEQUAH – With a partnership and funding from AmeriCorps, Cherokee Nation Early Head Start and Head Start programs are now taking applications for tutor positions at several locations in the 14-county reservation. AmeriCorps is a federal agency for national service and volunteerism and each year allocates a portion of...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation announces new film commissioner

TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation has announced Tava Maloy Sofsky as the tribe’s new film commissioner. In the new position, Sofsky will serve dual roles as both film commissioner for the Cherokee Nation and as the tribe’s film office director. Sofsky, a Cherokee Nation citizen, brings more...
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Just one of Sallisaw’s New Kids on the Block

Raised in Muldrow, Amy Edwards balances her work at Sallisaw NOW Coalition with being a dedicated single mother of 3 boys and tireless marathon runner. “My oldest (Brody, 13) really likes boneless chicken wings,” Amy Edwards says, providing a glimpse of her personal life and her parenting technique. “We were talkin’ about addiction — and I’m just really open with him — and he was like, ‘Mom, I promise I’ll not be addicted to anything … but boneless chicken wings.’ And he was so serious, he was like, ‘I won’t.’ And I said, ‘I really appreciate that.’
MULDROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Tahlequah, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Tahlequah, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

LIHEAP application window opens Dec. 1

TAHLEQUAH – With the colder months looming, many Cherokee Nation citizens will be requesting or renewing application for help to pay energy bills through LIHEAP, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The Cherokee Nation has submitted its annual plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw Main Street Cruizin’ 64 fall festival a huge success

Downtown Sallisaw was a hub of activity on Saturday during the annual Sallisaw Main Street Cruizin' 64 fall festival. This year the festival had 55 entries in the car show, 16 entries in the chili cookoff contest, over 20 vendor booths, and a day full of music playing at the Stage Park.
SALLISAW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Native
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Livin’ the campground life

For former Michigander, moving to Oklahoma ‘checked all the boxes’ for her family, business. Home, the well-used proverb tells us, is where the heart is. For Dawn Maust and her family, their heart is in a KOA campground. For the past nine years, Dawn and her husband Kevin...
SALLISAW, OK
KSN News

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF) — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County, Oklahoma, have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’

TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
TULSA, OK
KX News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Road Closure Alert: Downtown Claremore

Lights, camera, action! Downtown Claremore will play the backdrop for an exciting filming project, requiring the closure of Will Rogers Blvd. from South Cherokee Ave. to Muskogee Ave. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and will remain closed until Thursday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m.
CLAREMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy