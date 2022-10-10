Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
CN, AmeriCorps to hire Head Start tutors
TAHLEQUAH – With a partnership and funding from AmeriCorps, Cherokee Nation Early Head Start and Head Start programs are now taking applications for tutor positions at several locations in the 14-county reservation. AmeriCorps is a federal agency for national service and volunteerism and each year allocates a portion of...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation announces new film commissioner
TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation has announced Tava Maloy Sofsky as the tribe’s new film commissioner. In the new position, Sofsky will serve dual roles as both film commissioner for the Cherokee Nation and as the tribe’s film office director. Sofsky, a Cherokee Nation citizen, brings more...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Just one of Sallisaw’s New Kids on the Block
Raised in Muldrow, Amy Edwards balances her work at Sallisaw NOW Coalition with being a dedicated single mother of 3 boys and tireless marathon runner. “My oldest (Brody, 13) really likes boneless chicken wings,” Amy Edwards says, providing a glimpse of her personal life and her parenting technique. “We were talkin’ about addiction — and I’m just really open with him — and he was like, ‘Mom, I promise I’ll not be addicted to anything … but boneless chicken wings.’ And he was so serious, he was like, ‘I won’t.’ And I said, ‘I really appreciate that.’
cherokeephoenix.org
LIHEAP application window opens Dec. 1
TAHLEQUAH – With the colder months looming, many Cherokee Nation citizens will be requesting or renewing application for help to pay energy bills through LIHEAP, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The Cherokee Nation has submitted its annual plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw Main Street Cruizin’ 64 fall festival a huge success
Downtown Sallisaw was a hub of activity on Saturday during the annual Sallisaw Main Street Cruizin' 64 fall festival. This year the festival had 55 entries in the car show, 16 entries in the chili cookoff contest, over 20 vendor booths, and a day full of music playing at the Stage Park.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Livin’ the campground life
For former Michigander, moving to Oklahoma ‘checked all the boxes’ for her family, business. Home, the well-used proverb tells us, is where the heart is. For Dawn Maust and her family, their heart is in a KOA campground. For the past nine years, Dawn and her husband Kevin...
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF) — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County, Oklahoma, have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive […]
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Ottawa County raid
Authorities eradicate and dispose of thousands of pounds of illegally grown marijuana in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.
New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’
TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
moreclaremore.com
Road Closure Alert: Downtown Claremore
Lights, camera, action! Downtown Claremore will play the backdrop for an exciting filming project, requiring the closure of Will Rogers Blvd. from South Cherokee Ave. to Muskogee Ave. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and will remain closed until Thursday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m.
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
