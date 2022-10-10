ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Vote now: What was Pennsylvania’s high school football play of the week for games played October 6-8?

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0a75_0iTUJak900

From Marple Newtown’s Brian Box to Perry Traditional Academy’s Julian Walker, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania in games played October 6-8.

There were plenty of great plays this week in Pennsylvania high school football. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

To nominate plays in future weeks, email ryan@scorebooklive.com

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brian Box, Marple Newtown

After Upper Darby took a 7-0 lead, Box took the ensuing kickoff and found a seam for a 91-yard return for a touchdown untouched, with a stutter step near the end as one defender got close.

Bobbie Boyd, Jr, McKeesport

Near the end of the second quarter against Connellsville, Boyd, Jr took a handoff and somehow escaped from a defender who had him around the head. The senior running back then raced in for the score.

Daniel Cain III, USO

In the win over Brashear, the junior wide receiver fought through contact to make the catch and then shoved the defender out of the way to get loose for the score.

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa

In the win over Blackhawk, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman destroyed the quarterback, causing a fumble that he then picked up and took in for a touchdown.

Amere Hibbler, Sto-Rox

In the win over Washington, Hibbler caught a pass and made two defenders miss before spinning away from another on his way to the endzone.

Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic

In the win over Yough, Spencer tracked down a pass and was able to catch it while getting both feet inbounds to score a touchdown.

Cameron Sweeney, Hershey

Despite a 70-0 loss to Bishop McDevitt, the freshman might have had the play of the game, as he laid out and snagged a pass with one hand.

Julian Walker, Perry Traditional Academy

In the win over Carrick, the junior running back took a handoff, saw the hole and exploded for a 94-yard touchdown run.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Upper Darby, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Connellsville, PA
City
Darby, PA
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Aliquippa, PA
City
Newtown, PA
City
Washington, PA
Scorebook Live

Week 8 Thursday night Florida high school football rewind

It’s getting close to the end of the season in which teams are starting to figure out whether they’ll be contending for a playoff spot or district championship. Week 8 of the season is lining up to be one of the better slated in 2022, with around 40 games taking place on Thursday night and over 200 ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Marple Newtown#Uso#Blackhawk
Scorebook Live

Top Michigan high school football games in week 8

We’re inching our way closer and closer to the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. The season is moving fast. There’s more exciting football this week, so let’s check out this week’s top games! SBLive's Michigan Power Rankings Vote now: Who Should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Scorebook Live

SBLive Georgia Football Power 25: Week 8

1. Buford (6-0) Last Week: 1 Buford had a bye week, will face Mill Creek this week; No. 2 Langston Hughes and No. 4 Colquitt County are still undefeated 2. Langston Hughes (6-0) Last Week: 2 Langston Hughes has played seven football games this season and has been dominant in each and every one of ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Football Games to Watch in Central Florida Week 8

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s now or never for many Central Florida high school football teams, which tackle all-important district contests on Friday night. At stake for schools are positioning in district races and a chance to improve their standing in the FHSAA Power Ranking. This week’s games mark a big ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy