Vote now: What was Pennsylvania’s high school football play of the week for games played October 6-8?

From Marple Newtown’s Brian Box to Perry Traditional Academy’s Julian Walker, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania in games played October 6-8.

There were plenty of great plays this week in Pennsylvania high school football. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

To nominate plays in future weeks, email ryan@scorebooklive.com

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

Brian Box, Marple Newtown

After Upper Darby took a 7-0 lead, Box took the ensuing kickoff and found a seam for a 91-yard return for a touchdown untouched, with a stutter step near the end as one defender got close.

Bobbie Boyd, Jr, McKeesport

Near the end of the second quarter against Connellsville, Boyd, Jr took a handoff and somehow escaped from a defender who had him around the head. The senior running back then raced in for the score.

Daniel Cain III, USO

In the win over Brashear, the junior wide receiver fought through contact to make the catch and then shoved the defender out of the way to get loose for the score.

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa

In the win over Blackhawk, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman destroyed the quarterback, causing a fumble that he then picked up and took in for a touchdown.

Amere Hibbler, Sto-Rox

In the win over Washington, Hibbler caught a pass and made two defenders miss before spinning away from another on his way to the endzone.

Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic

In the win over Yough, Spencer tracked down a pass and was able to catch it while getting both feet inbounds to score a touchdown.

Cameron Sweeney, Hershey

Despite a 70-0 loss to Bishop McDevitt, the freshman might have had the play of the game, as he laid out and snagged a pass with one hand.

Julian Walker, Perry Traditional Academy

In the win over Carrick, the junior running back took a handoff, saw the hole and exploded for a 94-yard touchdown run.