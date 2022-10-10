ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh Sends Warning To League About Carl Lawson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is on fire lately. After sending the team’s critics a warning back in September, he’s issuing another warning to the league. This warning is over edge rusher Carl Lawson, one of their key defensive players. So what is the warning, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out G Kelechi Osemele

He hasn’t played since the 2020 season but is eyeing a return to the NFL. Health was an issue the last time Osemele played. Osemele, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2016.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns

Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
NFL

