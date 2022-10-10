Read full article on original website
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
Cincinnati continues to struggle on offense
Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Jets
Teddy Bridgewater played only one snap for the Dolphins in a 40-17 loss at the Jets on Sunday. Rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson played 66. Thompson's NFL debut went about as one might expect, finishing with a passer rating of 58.4. It will be interesting to see if and when Tua...
Yardbarker
Robert Saleh Sends Warning To League About Carl Lawson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is on fire lately. After sending the team’s critics a warning back in September, he’s issuing another warning to the league. This warning is over edge rusher Carl Lawson, one of their key defensive players. So what is the warning, and...
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice
The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.
Zac Taylor and La'el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange During Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati is 2-3 on the season following their loss to Baltimore
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out G Kelechi Osemele
He hasn’t played since the 2020 season but is eyeing a return to the NFL. Health was an issue the last time Osemele played. Osemele, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2016.
Bills getting heathier ahead of Chiefs game: Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie return to practice
Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media ahead of Sunday's AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Athletic Suggests Bold Replacement for Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Could a former NFL head coach be the answer for the Detroit Lions' defense?
Yardbarker
Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns
Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
