Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Diagnosis News

The injury diagnosis for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is in. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers quarterback has suffered a high-ankle sprain and he will miss some time. It's unclear when Mayfield will be able to return. "Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach Firing Monday

Will we have the first NFL head coach firing of the season on Monday?. The Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule likely entered the year on the hot seat. It's only gotten warmed up since then, too. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
CLEVELAND, OH

