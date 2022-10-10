Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called
As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
Angry Patrick Mahomes Video Goes Viral On Monday Night
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady Reacts to Roughing the Passer Penalty vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay beat Atlanta in part due to a controversial penalty at the end of the game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Diagnosis News
The injury diagnosis for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is in. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers quarterback has suffered a high-ankle sprain and he will miss some time. It's unclear when Mayfield will be able to return. "Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game,...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
Tony Dungy Rips Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Against Falcons
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a pivotal third down, but the subsequent penalty allowed Tampa Bay to run out the clock.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach Firing Monday
Will we have the first NFL head coach firing of the season on Monday?. The Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule likely entered the year on the hot seat. It's only gotten warmed up since then, too. But...
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
Comments / 1