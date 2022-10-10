Read full article on original website
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Browns part ways with veteran quarterback
The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Carolina Panthers Are Reportedly Firing Another Coach This Monday Afternoon
This Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. He's not the only coach within the organization reportedly losing his job today. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are also firing defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow's Carolina defense gave up 397 ...
2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday
An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
NFL・
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
NOLA.com
The Panthers are on the market for a new coach. Will they pursue Sean Payton?
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday in a development that had long been anticipated with the franchise struggling badly under his watch. With the Panthers on the market for a new head coach, it shouldn't be a surprise that speculation puts former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton in the mix for the Carolina job.
FOX Sports
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL・
247Sports
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
247Sports
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Details of Matt Rhule’s buyout with Panthers revealed
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian weary of Iowa State, pleased with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' progress
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is pleased with his team's poise and consistency is of utmost important heading into Saturday's game against Iowa State. The Longhorns have not beaten the Cyclones at home since 2018 and a win keeps Texas near the top of the league standings as the stretch run begins over the second half of the campaign.
247Sports
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 6
Ohio State's 2022 schedule broke down nicely. The Buckeyes played six games before the off weekend and six games following it to make a symmetrical slate. The Scarlet and Gray have reached the off week, which means it is the halfway point of the year. So far, things have gone...
Panthers players hear the boos, see the ‘Fire Matt Rhule’ shirts, but back their HC
Embattled Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been the subject of jeers from the Bank of America Stadium crowd during the team’s three-game homestead.
