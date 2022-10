NC State kicker Christopher Dunn has been in the zone this season, making all 11 of his field-goal attempts. Dunn made all four field goals, including tying his career long of 53 yards, to help the Wolfpack top Florida State 19-17 on Saturday. He has made 11 field goals against the Seminoles in five years of kicking, and his 27-yarder with 6:33 left in the game proved to be the winning points Saturday.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO